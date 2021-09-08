Fact Check: BJP Spokesperson Shares Clip Claiming Journalist Prepared Farmers To Speak On Camera

For the last nine months, Indian farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the parliament in September 2020. On 5 September, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (UP). Thousands of farmers from across the country participated in the movement.

In the same backdrop, a clip of a journalist reporting from the Kisan Mahapanchayat is viral on social media. The clip is shared claiming that the journalist said: "जल्दी जल्दी सबको सीखा देना।" (Teach everyone quickly), suggesting that she was asking her team to prepare the protesting farmers about what to say on the camera.

The clip is being shared on Twitter.

Suresh Nakhua, an official spokesperson for BJP, shared the clip and wrote in Hindi, "तथाकथित किसान नेता का फर्जी मीडिया "जल्दी जल्दी सबको सीखा देना ।" क्या सिखाना है देवीजी ?" (Fake media of so-called farmer leader "Teach everyone quickly." What to teach ma'am?)

A journalist reporting from the Kisan Mahapanchayat prepared the protesting farmers about what to say on the camera.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading.

We played the video after slowing its playback speed and heard that the journalist said: "चलो, जल्दी जल्दी सब कुछ दिखा देना।" (Come on, show everything around quickly). In the 10-second-long clip, the journalist can be seen gesturing her team to pan the camera around to show the gathering of the protesting farmers.

Rahul Gautam, a principal correspondent at NewsX and InKhabar, replied to Suresh Nakhua's tweet. He tweeted that he heard the female journalist saying, 'Jaldi Jaldi sabkuch dikha dena.'

She is saying 'Jaldi Jaldi sabkuch dikha dena.' I was near her at media stand and overheard her. Any mediaperson can also interpret her hand movements, asking her cameraperson to pan around. — Rahul Gautam (@Scribe_Rahul) September 6, 2021

The female journalist's YouTube channel 'The Meera Vlogs' also uploaded the video titled, "मुज़फ्फरनगर महापंचायत में कैमरे के पीछे का वीडियो...||", carrying raw footages from protest coverage. From 4:52 mark, the video shows Meera standing among the farmers and then asking her cameraman to take a panoramic shot of the protest.

We also found that a few Twitteratis shared the slow version of the viral clip that clearly showed what the journalist said.

BJP spokesperson is trying to mislead again. Listen carefully, She says, *Jaldi Jaldi Sabkuch dikha dena*.

Here is a Slo-mo..

Also, She's addressing the camera person. Camera person sikhayega kaise? Dikhayega hi na. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aSM38Hg2YI — Md Amanullah (@MdAmanu19127546) September 6, 2021

Therefore, the female journalist gestured her team to pan the camera around to show the gathering. Her action has been misinterpreted as if she was preparing the protesting farmers to speak on the camera.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

