Video Of Tearing Of Tricolor Falsely Linked To Farmers' Protest In India

A video of a group of people raising the pro-Khalistan slogan is viral on social media. In the viral video, some people can be seen chanting 'Khalistan Zindabad' and insulting the tricolour. The video is being shared in the aftermath of the recent event in which a car ran over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area in which eight people were killed, including farmers. It is being claimed that the farmers agitating in Chhattisgarh tore the Indian flag and raised anti-national slogans.





While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote a caption that reads, "This is the slogan of the Kisan protest... "Khalistan Zindabad". This is the reality of Kisan Andolan in India. Yogi should deal with such culprits, including their supporters like Rahul khan Priyanka Vdara and Akhilesh etc."





Claim:

Video shows tricolour being torn and Pro-Khalistan slogans being raised during farmers protests in India.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from outside the United Nations building in New York, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the UN General Assembly on September 26.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the viral footage using the InVid tool. We found this video uploaded on Twitter handle named 'NRI Herald' dated October 3. The tweet's caption reads, "Khalistani Sikh extremists spotted at New York during PM Modi's visit tearing off Indian National flag while shouting extremist slogans." It means the video is not from India.

NRI Herald Australia reports: Khalistani Sikh extremists spotted at New York during PM modi's visit tearing off Indian National flag while shouting extremist slogans. pic.twitter.com/7qVVoYgVKw — NRI Herald (@nriherald) October 3, 2021

We also found several photographs of protests by Khalistan supporters in a report published on September 25 2021, on the website of kdhnews.com. The report's headline reads, "India's Modi targets neighbours at UN, but not by name". According to the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the neighbouring countries China and Pakistan during his speech at the UN. During his 20 mins long speech, he appealed to the international community to help the children, minorities and women of Afghanistan and ask to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a terror base. During the visit, there was a demonstration rally happened in favour of Indian farmers outside the UN headquarters.

This news report carries a few still of the protest in which we can also see the picture of two men who can be seen tearing the tricolour in the viral video. Below you can see the comparison.

Associated press and Punjab News Express also carries the same images in their report.

Evidently, a video of Khalistan supporters tearing the tricolour during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York is going viral with a false claim linking it to the farmers' movement in Chhattisgarh. Hence, the viral claim is false.

