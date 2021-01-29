Fact Check

Fact Check: Collage Showing Burning Vehicles Falsely Shared With Context Of Republic Day Violence In Delhi

A collage of three images of the burning vehicle is being shared on social media claiming it is of mayhem that happened on the roads of Delhi on Republic Day. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
29 Jan 2021
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
On January 26, 2021, farmers held tractor rally to agitate against the three contentious farm laws. This rally led to a massive scuffle between the protesting farmers and the security forces. In the backdrop to this, a collage of three images of the burning vehicle is being shared on social media claiming it is of mayhem that happened on the roads of Delhi on Republic Day.

A Facebook page, The Frustrated Koshur shared the collage with the caption, " Latest images from Delhi."

Another Facebook user, Dz Pranks also shared the same post.

Claim:

The viral image is of the violence that erupted on Republic Day in Delhi amid the farmers' tractor rally.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of all the three viral images.

Image 1:


The burning vehicle in the photo has the number starting with JK, which stands for Jammu and Kashmir. On doing a reverse image search, we found that the viral image was published by News 18 on February 18, 2019, in an article that spoke about the aftermath of Pulwama attack. The image was captioned, "Vehicles set on fire by protesters against the killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack, during a shutdown call given by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), in Jammu."


The same image was also published by The Quint on February 15, 2019.

Image 2:


On doing a reverse image search, we saw the same image was published by the Dawn on February 17, 2019, in an article. It reported, "Fear engulfs Muslims living in occupied Kashmir after Pulwama attack." The image was attributed to Associated Press and was captioned, "A protestor shouts slogans against Thursday's attack on a paramilitary convoy in Pulwama."


The same image was also published in The News Lens, Tehran Times and Abc.net.

Image 3:


On doing a reverse image search, we found that the same image was published by Hindustan Times on February 15, 2019, in an article that reported about the death of a basketball player in Pulwama Attack. The image was captioned, "Satpal Attari said on Friday his son Maninder Singh was an outstanding basketball player and had represented his school and college at the national level. He got a job with the CRPF under sports quota about 15 months ago (PTI)".


Hence, all the three images were not of the recent row that erupted in Delhi but was of Pulwama attack.

Fact Also Read: Fact Check: Video From US Shared Claiming Farmers Disparaging Indian Flag During Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :  The viral image is of the violence that erupted on Republic Day in Delhi amid the farmers tractor rally.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
