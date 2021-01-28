Fact Check: Video From US Shared Claiming Farmers Disparaging Indian Flag During Ongoing Farmers' Protest

On January 26, 2021, farmers held tractor rally in Delhi that led to a scuffle between the farmers and the cops. In the backdrop to this, many right-wing ideologues are sharing a video of a Sikh man standing on Indian national flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans claiming it to be of the ongoing farmers' protest. The video is being shared to portray that the 'ulterior motive' of the farmers protesting in Delhi against the contentious farm laws is to have a separate nation, 'Khalistan'.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also retweeted the video with the caption, "The problem is we still think we need to enlighten them about what they supporting as if it will transform him. Of course they know what they doing. Danke ki chot pe they hoisted Khalistan flag on Red Fort, truth is it's jungle Raj jiski lathi uski bhains and they had the lathi."

A Facebook user Rinkel Poswal shared the video with a Marathi caption insinuating that the video is of India and is associated with ongoing farmers' protest. The caption as translated in English says, "These are the poor farmers, who are being made to agitate in the cold, rainy weather by Modi government."

The video is also shared in a group Pushpendra Kulreshtha with Bengali caption.



Claim:

The viral video is of farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws.

Fact Check:

In the viral video, one can see @amanvir_singh5 written in the top left corner.





We searched for @amanvir_singh5 on Google and found it to be a TikTok profile.

The Factly archived the TikTok video by Amanvir Singh.

Alt News reported that the clip was uploaded by Amanvir Singh on January 25, 2021.

We found Twitter user, Sandeep Chatterjee who tweeted the viral video and claimed the man in the viral video is Amanvir Singh and the video is of USA.

According to AltNews report, Amanvir Singh, in one of his previous videos, had asked people to assemble at '7609 Wilbur Way, Sacramento, CA 95828' on '25 January 2021 on Monday at 11 am' to protest against India for the '1984 Sikh Genocide'.





We looked for the address on Google Street View and found the location in the video resembled the Street view.



Trucks visible in the background of the viral video could also be seen through the Google Street View.





Similarly, the building in the background of protest is also visible on Google Street View.





We also found a Twitter user, @factualindian, had tagged Amazon, Jeff Bezos and Tik Tok and complained about Amanvir Singh. Through Tweet, the user told not to deliver the Indian national flag to Amanvir Singh and asked to ban 'amanvir_singh5' account for spreading hate and disrespecting the Indian flag.

On closely viewing the video tweeted by @factualindian, we saw the shipping address also mentioned Bakersfield, California.





Hence, we could evidently say that the viral video is of California, United States and not India.

The claim was earlier debunked by The Factly and AltNews.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

