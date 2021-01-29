Fact Check: Media Says Locals Of Singhu Protested Against Farmers, Forgets To Mention Hindu Sena Group Backed The Protest

On January 26, 2021, farmers held tractor rally to agitate against the three contentious farm laws. This rally led to a massive scuffle between the protesting farmers and the security forces. Later, on January 28, 2021, media reported that the locals gathered at the Singhu border and raised slogans against the protesting farmers. These locals were also protesting against the insult of the Indian national flag.

ANI reported that a group of people claiming to be locals gathered at Singhu border demanding farmers to vacate the area.



#WATCH | Delhi: Group of people claiming to be locals gather at Singhu border demanding that the area be vacated.



Farmers have been camping at the site as part of their protest against #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/7jCjY0ME9Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Times Now, The Hindu, CNN News 18, India Today, Hindustan Times, NDTV and many other media houses published similar reports, claiming locals of Singhu are agitating and demanding removal of farmers protesting against the farm laws at Singhu border.

Live visuals from Singhu border where the locals are asking the protesters to vacate the area. pic.twitter.com/h8hCgG1RbL — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 29, 2021





#LIVE | Chaos has erupted at Singhu Border where locals demand that the camping farmers be removed immediately. https://t.co/kjHNY7bkeP — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 28, 2021





'If farmers don't listen, we'll do what they did': Locals protest against farm laws stir at Singhu borderhttps://t.co/zAsPzNilzh pic.twitter.com/1ZiNi2tp7b — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 28, 2021

Delhi | Locals gather at Singhu border, sloganeering against #farmersprotest and asking farmers to evacuate. Disrespecting tricolour unacceptable, they say. pic.twitter.com/uEUYDQxSF7 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 28, 2021

Claim:



Locals of Singhu protested against farmers asking them to vacate the Singhu border.

Fact Check:

While there were demonstrators at Singhu border agitating against the protesting farmers and demanding the place to be vacated, the reports of media houses are only half true.

According to Aaj Tak, the protest was taken out by the Hindu Sena group. Aaj Tak tweeted, "Delhi: Hindu Sena Group and local people are agitating against the farmers' protest at Singhu border."

The Tweet by Aaj Tak was retweeted by the organisation's founder and president Vishnu Gupta.

Vishnu Gupta also tweeted to take the onus of demonstration held at Singhu border against the farmers' protest. He tweeted, "Today local volunteers of Hindu Sena along with residents went to Singhu border and raised slogans against Khalistan supporters sitting among farmers and appealed to the farmers to clear the road".

While the media correctly reported that the people were demonstrating at Singhu border against farmers, they did not mention that Hindu Sena along with locals protested against farmers.

The claim was earlier debunked by Alt-News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video From US Shared Claiming Farmers Disparaging Indian Flag During Ongoing Farmers' Protest