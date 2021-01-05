Fact Check: Video Shared As BJP MLA Thrashed By Farmers In Haryana Is Of Rajasthan's Panchayat Election

A video of people pelting stones at a vehicle has gone viral on social media, claiming the video is of the farmers' protest in Haryana. The video is being shared with the claim that farmers are thrashing BJP MLA Uday Singh from Haryana, to show their resentment against the farm laws.



The video is being shared with the caption, "Haryana...trends have started emerging against farm bills. The first person thrashed in this context is BJP MLA Uday Singh, who was warmly welcomed by the farmers".

The video is being shared on Facebook..





The viral video is of farmers thrashing BJP MLA Uday Singh in Haryana.

The Logical Indian fragmented the video into various frames using InVid tool and did a reverse image search. We found an image published in an article by Dainik Bhaskar a month ago. This image was the same as one of the keyframes.

The news report said that viral video of a clash between two groups on accusations of fake voting during Sarnau Panchayat Samiti elections has gone viral. The incident happened in Sediya village of Rajasthan.





According to an article published by Zee News on November 28, 2020, the fight happened between Congress candidate supporters and an independent candidate over electoral fraud. The Congress candidate fighting the election was the mother of former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member Mohan Kumar who was contesting from Congress, and the other was the Congress' Suresh Siyag's mother, contesting as an independent candidate in Sarnau Panchayat Samiti elections.

The Quint contacted Suresh Siyag who confirmed that the video was of Sarnau Panchayat Samiti elections that happened in November. Suresh Siyag said, "The video is from the elections that took place around 27 November 2020 in Sediya. My mother was contesting as an independent, and the other candidate was Mohan Kumar's mother. It was a local matter and is not from the farmers' protest."

The Logical Indian also tried to find more details about any BJP MLA named Uday Singh from Haryana. On searching with the name Uday Singh on MyNeta.info, we found many Uday Singh but none were from Haryana.





Hence, the video from Rajasthan is shared with the claim that farmers from Haryana are thrashing BJP MLA.



