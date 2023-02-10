Eve-Teaser Stripped And Beaten Is Not From The Muslim Community; Viral Claim Is False

A troubling video of a naked man getting severely assaulted by a mob of people is going viral across social media. The video is being shared with a claim that he is an eve-teaser caught by the people and belongs to the Muslim community.

Claim:

The viral video shows a man stripped naked and thrashed by a few women. The man is forced to take off all his clothes and is thrashed by people in the crowd. A few people record the man being stripped and assaulted.



The video is shared with the claim, "A Muslim youth molested a Hindu woman in the market."

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding this tweet due to its nudity and disturbing visuals. Click here to watch the video.]

Another user shared the video with the claim, "In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim made obscene remarks towards women, after that he was treated rightly."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We isolated the keyframes of the viral video using InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a video on Twitter uploaded on January 21, 2020.

The video is the same as the one viral now and is shared with the caption, "A Jihadi Mullah tried to rape a 5-year-old girl in the Jain market of Ambala city, which angered the women there."

(TTC न्यूज़)अंबाला शहर के जैन बाजार में एक जिहादी मुल्ले ने 5 साल की लड़की से रेप करने की कोशिश की जिससे वहां की महिलाओं का गुस्सा फूट पड़ा 😡

महिलाओं ने पकड़ कर उसको नंगा करके

🤛👊🤜धून दिया ।

ऐसे घिनोने बलात्कारी के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए

@kamrasaahab pic.twitter.com/BYCfCepvWf — Hemant Kamra (@iamHemantKamra) January 21, 2020

The video is viral across Twitter.



We also came across a report by the Times of India on January 20, 2020, titled, 'Eve-teaser paraded naked, thrashed by women in Ambala City.' As per the report, an eve-teaser, identified as Pawan alias Sonu (40) of Pammi Chowk, Ambala City, was paraded naked and thrashed by family members of three minor girls and locals for harassing one of the girls at a local market.

"The accused Pawan has been booked under Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ambala Women police station," the TOI report noted.

We also found a report by ANI that contained a statement by SHO Women Police Station, Sunita Daka, saying, "This matter is from the Pammi chowk area. A woman has complained that a man named Pawan has been harassing school girls and behaving vulgarly with them. He also used to flash his private parts."

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video showing a man getting stripped and beaten does not show a person from the Muslim community. The video shows an incident that occurred in January 2020, with the accused identified as Pawan alias Sonu (40) of Pammi Chowk, Ambala City.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: News Outlets Share Image Of Boy Posing Among Rubble In Ukraine As From Devastating Earthquake In Syria And Turkey

