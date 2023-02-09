News Outlets Share Image Of Boy Posing Among Rubble In Ukraine As From Devastating Earthquake In Syria And Turkey

Various news outlets have shared an image of a boy hunched and sitting on a pile of rubble, holding his head in his hands, and connecting it to the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.



Turkey and Syria were hit by a devastating earthquake on February 6, which reportedly killed more than 9,500 people, destroyed hundreds of homes, and injured several people. India’s disaster management team was sent for relief work in the countries.



The image shows a boy him sitting on rubble, holding his head in his hands. News18 Hindi, IANS Live, ETV Bharat, ABP Majha, Lokmat News, News Nation TV and Hindustan Times Tamil shared the image associated with the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.













The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image dates back to 2018.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image, which led us to the same image in a blog post on the website of Dr Daniele Morelli, an Italian clinical psychologist. The blog post was published on March 18, 2020, and contains the viral image in question.

We conducted a reverse image search using the search engine ‘Tiny Eye’, finding that the image is available across several stock inage websites.

We checked for the image on the stock image website Adobe Stock which was listed as far back as November 2021. Checking the profile of the author of the photo on Adobe Stock, we came across more images featuring the same boy in different circumstances.





We came across the Facebook profile of the photographer Zapylaieva Hanna with several images clicked by her. In a post uploaded on February 7, Hanna debunked the false claims about the image. In her post, she said, “Since yesterday, links to news, screenshots about the earthquake in Turkey with a photo of a boy began to be shared with me. In 2018, my husband, my son Leo, and I went for a walk in Goloseevsky Park in Kyiv, Ukraine…There was an old destroyed building near the park. Abandoned buildings are always interesting. I thought I would take pictures that might illustrate something other than the joy of life. Like wars, earthquakes... We did a small series of shots, and I added them on Adobe and Shutterstock and forgot all about them,” said Hanna in here post.

“I only remembered when my kids and I left Kyiv and people actively started buying it… And every time I think about why we took these exact photos on a sunny, peaceful Easter day - I can't find an answer... I hope I answered the question about the history of the creation of this "viral" photo.”

Conclusion:

We found that the viral image dates back to 2018 when a photographer named Zapylaieva Hanna clicked several images of her son posing among the ruins of an abandoned building, as explained by the photographer. The image was falsely connected to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



