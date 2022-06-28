All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No, Eknath Shinde Was Not Drunk At Surat Airport, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Credit: Twitter/Prashant Bhushan

Fact Check

No, Eknath Shinde Was Not Drunk At Surat Airport, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

Maharashtra,  28 Jun 2022 2:11 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

A video clip of Eknath Shinde snipped out of context is being shared with a claim that he was drunk at Surat airport. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra, a video of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is the head of the current rebellion, is going viral on social media with claims that he was drunk at the Surat airport.

The political state of Maharashtra, with a majority of Shiv Sena leaders joining the rebellion, is also crashing and plunging down further. The rebel leaders are still in Guwahati and delaying their return to Maharashtra. The video shows Shinde looking dazed and unable to speak, appearing as if he was intoxicated, and is being shared with the caption, "Rebel Shiv Sena leader Shinde. Was drunk on power or just drunk?"

Prominent and verified accounts like Prashant Bhushan, Swati Chaturvedi, and Pravina M Morajkar have shared the video snippet too, with similar claims, along with it going viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Shiv Sena rebellion leader Eknath Shinde was drunk at Surat airport.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We first conducted a keyword search including the visible logo of 'MH04 Media' and 'Eknath Shinde', but the original video wasn't available on their Facebook page anymore, and they didn't have a YouTube channel.

We then keyword searched for the longer version of the video, which led us to a video posted by a Facebook user. The video shows Shinde in the exact location, but talking to the press normally.

हा तो खरा पुर्ण व्हिडीओ.👇

एकनाथ शिंदे दारू पिऊन आहेत असा व्हिडीओ सध्या सामाज माध्यमांवर व्हायरल होतोय, त्यात काहीही...

Posted by Ravikant Gophane on Saturday, 25 June 2022

An even longer version of the video was found too, where he is seen interacting with the press.

An ANI video of Shinde, along with other rebel leaders stepping down from the bus, also gave no hint of the alleged intoxication.

We also found ground reports of Shinde at the Surat airport which shows him being completely sober, making us conclude that the viral video snippet was taken out of context.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. Eknath Shinde was not drunk at the Surat airport, and the video snippet is taken out of context.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Uddhav Thackeray Did Not Call Emperor Aurangzeb A Martyr

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Eknath Shinde 
Shivsena 
Surat 
Fact Check 

Must Reads

No, Eknath Shinde Was Not Drunk At Surat Airport, Viral Claim Is Misleading
False Claim Of UP Police Being Ordered To Break Hands & Legs Of Those Who Pelt Stones
No, Electricity Has Not Been Free For Kashmiris Since Independence! Viral Posts Are False
My Story: 'Gauri And I Feel Privileged To Get Married With Family Support, It Was A Surreal Feeling'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X