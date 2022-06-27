All section
Caste discrimination
No, Uddhav Thackeray Did Not Call Emperor Aurangzeb A Martyr

Credit: Twitter, Wikibio

Fact Check

No, Uddhav Thackeray Did Not Call Emperor Aurangzeb A Martyr

Maharashtra,  27 Jun 2022 11:48 AM GMT

A snippet of a video of the CM of Maharashtra is going viral with a claim that he called Aurangzeb, the emperor, a martyr. The Logical Indian fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A video clip of Uddhav Thackeray is going viral with claims that he is praising and calling the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb a martyr.

This comes amidst the ongoing political turmoil and Shiv Sena MLAs rebellion in Maharashtra, with people sharing this video to polarise the conflict. Most of the MLAs of Shiv Sena have turned to Eknath Shinde as their rebellion's leader, and have plunged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a full-blown crisis.

The video shows the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on a dais, giving a speech and calling Aurganzeb a martyr. It is being shared with the caption, "शिवसेना की तरक्की देखिये! साहेब बता रहे हैं कि औरंगजेब देश के लिए शहिद हुआ"

[Rough Translation: Look at Shiv Sena's progress! Sir is saying that Aurangzeb was martyred for the country]

The claim has gone viral on Facebook, and Twitter, and is doing rounds on WhatsApp too.

शिवसेना की तरक्की देखिये! साहेब बता रहे हैं कि औरंगजेब देश के लिए शहिद हुआ 🤣

Posted by Kumar Ashok on Thursday, 23 June 2022

शिवसेना की तरक्की देखिये! साहेब बता रहे हैं कि इस्लामी लुटेरा, बलात्कारी और हज़ारों हिंदू मंदिरों को तोड़कर उनपर मस्जिदें बनवाने वाला औरंगजेब देश के लिये शहीद हुआ !🤣

Posted by चौहान हिंदू on Monday, 20 June 2022

Claim:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called emperor Aurangzeb a martyr.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We first conducted a keyword search with 'Uddhav Thackarey', 'Aurangzeb', and 'TV9 Marathi', and were led to the full video of Thackeray giving that speech. It was posted on June 8, 2022, by TV9 Marathi, a Marathi news channel.

Credit: Youtube/TV9 Marathi

Thackeray had started talking about a soldier, named Aurangzeb at around 1:07 timestamp, and the viral video snippet is taken from 1:46. He's taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and their idea of Hindu nationalism, when he starts talking about the Muslim soldier named Aurangzeb.

He says that 'there was a soldier, who killed many terrorists as he was a gunman. He was kidnapped on his vacation when he was going home, and a few days later, they found his dismembered body. He was Aurangzeb and he's a martyr for our country, and just because he's a Muslim, you won't accept him as your own? It doesn't matter who he is, he had fought for India, and that's exactly what 'Hindutva' is for us.' News18 Lokmat and TV9 Marathi had posted clarifications of what the CM meant as well.

The soldier Aurangzeb was found dead in Pulwama on June 14, 2018, after he was kidnapped by militants when he left the camp to go home for Eid. There were reported to be 15 bullet wounds on his body, as reported by Economic Times, India Today, and NDTV among others.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. Uddhav Thackeray called late Indian soldier Aurangzeb a martyr, not the emperor Aurangzeb.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Scripted Video Showing Alleged 'FASTag Scam' Circulated As Real Incident

