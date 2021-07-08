Eight-Year-Old Video Of Dilip Kumar Shared As His Last Moments In Hospital

Veteran actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dilip Kumar breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on July 7 2021, after a prolonged illness. Since then, a video started going viral on social media in which it can be seen that actor Dilip Kumar is on a hospital bed and his wife Saira Banu is feeding him. It is being claimed that this video is of Dilip Kumar during his last moments in the hospital before his death. Sharing this video, a social media user wrote, "Dilip Kumar Last Video Inside Hospital Before He Left Us | Saira Bano Ji Feeding Him Food".

The video got 2.6k views.





Claim:

Viral video is of the last moments of Dilip Kumar.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

This video is from 2013 when Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to difficulty in breathing.

We did a reverse search with the keyframes of the viral video; we found some screenshots of the same video used in the 2013 News18 news stories. According to the report of News18, this video is from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai when Dilip Kumar was admitted on September 15 2013 due to breathing issues. The doctors had said that the thespian had suffered a myocardial infarction (Cardiac infection).

The Indian Express also reported the same. According to the reports, Amitabh Bachchan also paid a visit to the ailing actor in Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

The same video was also tweeted by Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle on September 22, 2013, with the caption, "Thank you for your love and prayers. Resting in the hospital. Video from yesterday".

Thank you for your prayers and love. Resting in the hospital. Video from yesterday. http://t.co/YoofBJgObz — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 22, 2013

Youtube channel named South Indian Television also published the same video in September, 2013.

The first khan of Bollywood, popularly known as the 'Tragedy King', was laid to rest at Mumbai's Juhu cemetery with full state honours on July 7 2021. He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 due to difficulty in breathing.





It is evident from Dilip Kumar's tweets and other news reports that the video, which is being viral as the last moments of Dilip Kumar, is about eight years old, i.e.,2013. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old And Edited Image Of Signboard Prohibiting Entry Of BJP Members Shared With False Claim