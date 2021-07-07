Old And Edited Image Of Signboard Prohibiting Entry Of BJP Members Shared With False Claim

A picture of a signboard is going viral on social media. It is written on this board that BJP people are strictly forbidden from entering Jagdishpur, a village in Bhojpur, Bihar.



There is even a warning written on the board that if BJP people come to the village, their legs will be broken. Some social media users posted this picture with a sarcastic caption that the good days of BJP have started. The signboard also mentions that if any BJP member tries to enter this village, then their legs will be broken.

Source: Facebook

This post was viral in the past too.





Claim:

Signboard installed outside a village in Bihar says the entry of BJP members is strictly prohibited.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

The picture is from October 2018, when this board was put up against BJP and its MP Mahesh Sharma in a village of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. It was actually written on the board that BJP people are not allowed to come to the village, but the thing that breaks the legs has been added to it with the help of editing software.

On doing a reverse search of the image, we found a news report of the National Herald in which the original image was mentioned. The report was published on 30 October 2018. According to the news report, this board was installed by the residents of Kachaida Warsabad, a village in Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. The villagers wrote on the board, "Village Kachaida Warsabad Gautam Budh Nagar ( UP ), the village adopted by MP Mahesh Sharma, the coming of BJP people is strictly prohibited in this village".



According to the report of "The Indian Express", the board was put up outside the village when the local administration and employees of a real estate group allegedly destroyed standing crops of farmers. The villagers said that they were beaten by the police for stopping them from ruining the crop. The police had also arrested some villagers for disturbing law and order. Actually, this dispute between the farmers and the real estate group was going on for a long time. Real Estate Group had bought this village land in the year 2005-06. But according to the villagers, the company did not start work on the land, and hence the farmers kept on cultivating it. One day the officials came to get the land vacated without giving any notice and started destroying crops worth lakhs.

Image Credit: Screenshot/The Indian Express

The villagers called BJP MP and union minister Mahesh Sharma to resolve the dispute, but they did not get any sort of help from him. Later, frustrated villagers put up this board. MP Mahesh Sharma had adopted this village under the "MP Adarsh Gram Yojana". In this case, Mahesh Sharma said that the board was put up by only one politically motivated person. The Samajwadi Party leader was also taken into custody in the case.





It is evident from the National Herald, and The Indian Express reports that the picture is edited with the help of editing software. In the original picture, the BJP has been opposed on the board but the thing that breaks the legs has not been written, and the village is different. Also, the original picture is almost three years old. Hence, the viral claim is false.

