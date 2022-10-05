All section
Caste discrimination
Did Narendra Modi Pay Tribute To Godse? No, Photo Shared With False Claim

Credit: ANI , Twitter/ Shama Parveen , Twitter/ Virendra Chaudhary

Fact Check

Did Narendra Modi Pay Tribute To Godse? No, Photo Shared With False Claim

Delhi,  5 Oct 2022 10:17 AM GMT

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found that the photo is from Modi's visit to BJP Headquarters in New Delhi where he paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

A collage of two images is being circulated on social media to show the duality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideology as him paying tribute to both Mahatma Gandhi and the man who murdered him, Nathu Ram Godse. The texts on the photos read that the PM is giving respect to the killer.

Congress MLA Virendra Chaudhary shared the viral photo with the caption, " इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद इतिहास तिबारा लिखा जाए!!!!"

[English Translation: History should be written again after seeing this picture!!!"]

Another user on Twitter with the username, "EmaMeahvis" shared the viral photo with the caption, " इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद इतिहास तिबारा लिखा जाए!!!!"

[English Translation: History should be written again after seeing this picture!!!"]

Another user on Twitter with the username, "Shama Parveen" shared the viral photo with the caption, " इस तस्वीर को देखने के बाद इतिहास तिबारा लिखा जाए!!!!"

[English Translation: History should be written again after seeing this picture!!!"]

Claim:

The photo shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tributes to Nathuram Godse.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo is from Modi's visit to the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, where he paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

We did a google search with the keyword," Narendra Modi paying tributes to Godse", but couldn't find anything.

We conducted a reverse image search using InVid's tool and found the same photo tweeted by All India Radio News. The tweet says PM Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay while visiting BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Conclusion:

PM Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in the second photo, not Nathuram Godse. Hence, the claim of PM Modi paying homage to Nathruram Godse is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

