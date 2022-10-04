All section
Caste discrimination
This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

Image Credit: Twitter/KreatelyMedia

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Kerala,  4 Oct 2022 9:00 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is available on the internet since September 2021 and has nothing to do with the PFI ban.

On September 22, several law enforcement agencies raided the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across the country. Over 100 leaders of the PFI were arrested. Later, the government banned PFI for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media linking it to the PFI ban. In the viral video, a Muslim man with a thick white beard can be seen singing the iconic Mahabharata title track. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is after the ban of PFI.

Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia which is known for peddling fake news tweeted this video with a caption in Hindi which reads, "#PFI बैन के बाद तमाम कार्यकर्ताओं की एक सुबह..#Video"

[English Translation: #PFI A new dawn for all the workers after the ban. #video]



Claim:

Viral video shows Muslim man singing Mahabharata title track after the ban of PFI.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and presented out of context.

During the initial, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across a report of The Indian Express dated 23 September 2021, in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "'The beauty of India': Muslim man's rendition of iconic Mahabharat title song goes viral." According to the report, the Muslim man was singing the title song of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' in the video. The report mentioned that it was shared by former election commissioner of India S.Y. Quraishi.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

The same video was shared by other media outlets like The Quint, India Today, NavBharat Times, IndiaTimes back then. It is to be noted that none of the report mentions any linkage of the viral video with PFI. We also found the tweet done by S Y Quraishi dated 20 September 2021, with the caption "Beating the stereotypes!"


On searching more, we also found the same video shared by Congress leader Digvijay Singh while quoting S.Y. Quarishi's tweet. He wrote, "I agree. Well done Maulana Saheb. Impressed."

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral video has been available on the internet since September 2021, while the government banned PFI in September 2022. The video has nothing to do with the PFI ban. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did PFI Protestors In Pune Raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
PFI 
PFI Ban 
Mahabharata 
Song 
Muslim 
old video 

