This Viral Video Shows Muslim Man Singing Mahabharata Title Track After Ban Of PFI? No, Viral Video Is From 2021

On September 22, several law enforcement agencies raided the Popular Front of India (PFI) offices across the country. Over 100 leaders of the PFI were arrested. Later, the government banned PFI for five years for allegedly having links with terror groups.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media linking it to the PFI ban. In the viral video, a Muslim man with a thick white beard can be seen singing the iconic Mahabharata title track. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is after the ban of PFI.

Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia which is known for peddling fake news tweeted this video with a caption in Hindi which reads, "#PFI बैन के बाद तमाम कार्यकर्ताओं की एक सुबह..#Video"

Viral video shows Muslim man singing Mahabharata title track after the ban of PFI.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and presented out of context.

During the initial, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across a report of The Indian Express dated 23 September 2021, in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "'The beauty of India': Muslim man's rendition of iconic Mahabharat title song goes viral." According to the report, the Muslim man was singing the title song of BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata' in the video. The report mentioned that it was shared by former election commissioner of India S.Y. Quraishi.

The same video was shared by other media outlets like The Quint, India Today, NavBharat Times, IndiaTimes back then. It is to be noted that none of the report mentions any linkage of the viral video with PFI. We also found the tweet done by S Y Quraishi dated 20 September 2021, with the caption "Beating the stereotypes!"





On searching more, we also found the same video shared by Congress leader Digvijay Singh while quoting S.Y. Quarishi's tweet. He wrote, "I agree. Well done Maulana Saheb. Impressed."



I agree. Well done Maulana Saheb. Impressed. https://t.co/D5oUEBApap — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 20, 2021

Our investigation shows that the viral video has been available on the internet since September 2021, while the government banned PFI in September 2022. The video has nothing to do with the PFI ban. Hence, the viral claim is false.



