Did Mohan Bhagwat State Rahul Gandhi Is Leader Of Future? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

On social media, a remark ascribed to Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is making the rounds. It says in the quote, "राहुल गांधी भविष्य के नेता हैं, उनको ज्यादा मज़क" में लेना महंगा पड़ेगा उनके परिवार का इतिहास बताता है की उनको हल्के में लेना सही नही होगा।"

[English Translation: "Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future, it will be costly to take him lightly." His family history shows that it would not be right to take him lightly."]

A facebook user with the name Sunil Todabhim shared the viral photo with the caption, " बड़ रही है "आंधी" ! छा रहा है "गाँधी" !!"

[English Translation: The "storm" is growing! It's "Gandhi"!!"]

Another user on Facebook shared the viral photo with the caption, " राहुल गांधी भविष्य के नेता हैं. उन्हें हल्के में लेना सही नहीं है. राहुल से मज़ाक महंगा पड़ सकता है मोहन भागमत भविष्यवक्ता"

[English Translation: "Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future. It is not right to take him lightly. Joking with Rahul can be costly Mohan Bhagmat Prophet."]

Another user with the name," Asif Iqbal" on Facebook shared the viral photo.

Claim:

Mohan Bhagwat said, Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future, it will be costly to take him lightly." His family history shows that it would not be right to take him lightly.

Fact Check:

The fact-checking team at Logical Indian searched for news articles that would support Mohan Bhagwat's assertion about Rahul Gandhi, but they were unable to locate any. We also looked at Mohan Bhagwat's verified Twitter account and the RSS, but nothing similar was found there.

Additionally, we used the image of Mohan Bhagwat from one of the popular posts to run a reverse image search, and we discovered that the exact same image was used in an article by The Times of India on September 18, 2018. The RSS leader's speech at the gathering "The Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective" was covered in the article.





During his statement at the ceremony, Bhagwat had some kind words to say about the Congress party. He said, "Congress played a big role in the freedom struggle and gave India many great personalities. Some of those people are still our guiding force." However, Mr. Bhagwat made no comments or appreciation for Rahul Gandhi that we could uncover.



We also discovered a video of Mr. Bhagwat's entire address from the occasion, although he made no remarks regarding Rahul Gandhi.

Conclusion:

Our fact-check revealed that the viral photo makes incorrect assertions. Rahul Gandhi was not mentioned at all by Mohan Bhagwat in his speech. This leads us to the conclusion that the viral photo contains untrue assertions.









