All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Mohan Bhagwat State Rahul Gandhi Is Leader Of Future? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Credit: Wikifolder/Mohan Bhagwat, Facebook/Sunil Todabhim , Facebook/ Asif Iqbal

Fact Check

Did Mohan Bhagwat State Rahul Gandhi Is Leader Of Future? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

India,  29 Sep 2022 4:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

The leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, is quoted as saying that Rahul Gandhi is the future's leader, according to a quote that is making the rounds on social media. But after conducting research, we discovered that the picture is viral with misleading claims.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On social media, a remark ascribed to Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is making the rounds. It says in the quote, "राहुल गांधी भविष्य के नेता हैं, उनको ज्यादा मज़क" में लेना महंगा पड़ेगा उनके परिवार का इतिहास बताता है की उनको हल्के में लेना सही नही होगा।"

[English Translation: "Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future, it will be costly to take him lightly." His family history shows that it would not be right to take him lightly."]

A facebook user with the name Sunil Todabhim shared the viral photo with the caption, " बड़ रही है "आंधी" ! छा रहा है "गाँधी" !!"

[English Translation: The "storm" is growing! It's "Gandhi"!!"]

बड़ रही है "आंधी" ! छा रहा है "गाँधी" !!

Posted by Sunil Todabhim on Sunday, 25 September 2022

Another user on Facebook shared the viral photo with the caption, " राहुल गांधी भविष्य के नेता हैं. उन्हें हल्के में लेना सही नहीं है. राहुल से मज़ाक महंगा पड़ सकता है मोहन भागमत भविष्यवक्ता"

[English Translation: "Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future. It is not right to take him lightly. Joking with Rahul can be costly Mohan Bhagmat Prophet."]

राहुल गांधी भविष्य के नेता हैं. उन्हें हल्के में लेना सही नहीं है. राहुल से मज़ाक महंगा पड़ सकता है मोहन भागमत भविष्यवक्ता

Posted by Jyoti Bhil Mandod on Monday, 26 September 2022

Another user with the name," Asif Iqbal" on Facebook shared the viral photo.

Posted by Asif Iqbal on Friday, 23 September 2022

Claim:

Mohan Bhagwat said, Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the future, it will be costly to take him lightly." His family history shows that it would not be right to take him lightly.

Fact Check:

The fact-checking team at Logical Indian searched for news articles that would support Mohan Bhagwat's assertion about Rahul Gandhi, but they were unable to locate any. We also looked at Mohan Bhagwat's verified Twitter account and the RSS, but nothing similar was found there.

Additionally, we used the image of Mohan Bhagwat from one of the popular posts to run a reverse image search, and we discovered that the exact same image was used in an article by The Times of India on September 18, 2018. The RSS leader's speech at the gathering "The Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective" was covered in the article.


During his statement at the ceremony, Bhagwat had some kind words to say about the Congress party. He said, "Congress played a big role in the freedom struggle and gave India many great personalities. Some of those people are still our guiding force." However, Mr. Bhagwat made no comments or appreciation for Rahul Gandhi that we could uncover.

We also discovered a video of Mr. Bhagwat's entire address from the occasion, although he made no remarks regarding Rahul Gandhi.

Conclusion:

Our fact-check revealed that the viral photo makes incorrect assertions. Rahul Gandhi was not mentioned at all by Mohan Bhagwat in his speech. This leads us to the conclusion that the viral photo contains untrue assertions.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!




Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
Mohan Bhagwat 
rahul Gandhi 
Leader 

Must Reads

Did Mohan Bhagwat State Rahul Gandhi Is Leader Of Future? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action
Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through Weaving
Similar Posts
Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!
Fact Check

Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!

Jakir Hassan
Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Gathering Of Hindu Devotees At A Shrine In Balochistan
Fact Check

Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Gathering Of Hindu Devotees At A Shrine In Balochistan

Jakir Hassan
Amid Coup Rumours, 2015 Explosion Footage From Chinese City Shared With Misleading Claims
Fact Check

Amid Coup Rumours, 2015 Explosion Footage From Chinese City Shared With Misleading Claims

Shivam Singh
Did Congress Halt Its Bharat Jodo Yatra In Support Of PFI Following Raids? No, Viral Claim Is False!
Fact Check

Did Congress Halt Its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Support Of PFI Following Raids? No, Viral Claim Is...

Jakir Hassan
Satirical Twitter Thread Circulated By Republic Bharat Alleging Of A Coup Against Xi Jinping Is False!
Fact Check

Satirical Twitter Thread Circulated By Republic Bharat Alleging Of A Coup Against Xi Jinping Is...

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X