Caste discrimination
Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

Digital Journalist

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  28 Sep 2022 7:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video was produced by a YouTube channel, Social Message, which has posted scripted videos routinely. The video in question carried a disclaimer that stated that the video is a fictional scripted video made for awareness purposes.

A video showing two masked men allegedly kidnapping children and being caught in the act by a group of people is going viral across social media. The video shows the two masked men being manhandled by the group of people who are filming the incident.

Claim:

The viral video shows two masked men being confronted by a group of people. The person filming the two men then pivots the camera to the back seat to show two children in an unresponsive state.

Netizens circulated the video with this translated caption, 'The gang that caught the children was caught by the public. They were taking the children to sell them off.'

Twitter users @aviralsingh7777 and @AshishA72735300 claimed, "This is a child thief taking Madhya Pradesh to Jalandhar, and they sell these children to Dr Rastogi for one lakh rupees. Watch the video, how these child thief gangs are taking the children unconsciously in the car!"



Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We conducted a keyword search on YouTube with the keywords, ''gang kidnapping children caught' in Hindi. We came across an over 5 minutes YouTube video uploaded by YouTube channel Social Message.

Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

The visuals in the viral video matched up with the uploaded video by Social Message. We noticed that the video contained a disclaimer by the video makers.

"This video is a complete fiction all events in the video are scripted and made for awareness purposes only this does not promote any kind of activity or defame any kind of rituals. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental."

Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube


Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

We went through the videos posted on the YouTube channel and found that several scripted videos had been uploaded on the channel with the same disclaimer.

Image Credit: YouTube
Image Credit: YouTube

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the viral video was produced by a YouTube channel, Social Message, which has posted scripted videos routinely. The video in question carried a disclaimer that stated that the video is a fictional scripted video made for awareness purposes. Thus, we can conclude that the viral video is actually a scripted video shared as a real incident.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Satirical Twitter Thread Circulated By Republic Bharat Alleging Of A Coup Against Xi Jinping Is False!

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Child kidnapping 
Video 
Scripted video 
False claim 

