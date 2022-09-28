Scripted Video Of Child Kidnappers Being Confronted And Beaten Up Passed Off As Real Incident!

A video showing two masked men allegedly kidnapping children and being caught in the act by a group of people is going viral across social media. The video shows the two masked men being manhandled by the group of people who are filming the incident.

The viral video shows two masked men being confronted by a group of people. The person filming the two men then pivots the camera to the back seat to show two children in an unresponsive state.



Netizens circulated the video with this translated caption, 'The gang that caught the children was caught by the public. They were taking the children to sell them off.'

Twitter users @aviralsingh7777 and @AshishA72735300 claimed, "This is a child thief taking Madhya Pradesh to Jalandhar, and they sell these children to Dr Rastogi for one lakh rupees. Watch the video, how these child thief gangs are taking the children unconsciously in the car!"





ये है बच्चा चोर मध्यप्रदेश से जालंधर ले जा कर डॉक्टर रस्तोगी को एक लाख रुपये में इन बच्चों को बेचते है ।

वीडीओ देखे कैसे बच्चों को गाड़ी में बेहोस कर के ले जा रहे है ये बच्चा चोर गिरोह वाले ! pic.twitter.com/6ikXPxoXEl — Ashish Agarwal (@AshishA72735300) September 22, 2022





The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

We conducted a keyword search on YouTube with the keywords, ''gang kidnapping children caught' in Hindi. We came across an over 5 minutes YouTube video uploaded by YouTube channel Social Message.

The visuals in the viral video matched up with the uploaded video by Social Message. We noticed that the video contained a disclaimer by the video makers.

"This video is a complete fiction all events in the video are scripted and made for awareness purposes only this does not promote any kind of activity or defame any kind of rituals. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental."





We went through the videos posted on the YouTube channel and found that several scripted videos had been uploaded on the channel with the same disclaimer.

In our Fact Check, we found that the viral video was produced by a YouTube channel, Social Message, which has posted scripted videos routinely. The video in question carried a disclaimer that stated that the video is a fictional scripted video made for awareness purposes. Thus, we can conclude that the viral video is actually a scripted video shared as a real incident.









