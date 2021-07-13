Video Of Landslide In Japan Circulated As Visuals Of Dharamshala Flood

The cloudburst leading to flash floods in various districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Dharmashala, Kangra, and McLeodganj, have created havoc on people's lives. Two people have died in the last two days, and nearly ten people reportedly went missing in the floods triggered by incessant rainfall. Visuals showed flashfloods sweeping away buildings and cars at tourist spots in the state.

One such video of a large landslide submerging everything coming on its path is circulated with a claim to be the visuals of Dharamshala.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "Another frightful video of #cloudburst in #Mcleodganj #Himanchalpradesh #Dharamsala #Dharamshala Hope no one lost his life in this flood."









Claim:



The viral landslide video is the visuals from Dharamshala.

Fact Check:



The viral claim is false. The visuals in the viral video are from Atami in Japan.

Several social media users doubted that the video is from Japan. Taking a hint from There, we began searching on the internet using relevant keywords.

We found a Youtube video uploaded by the 'FA Climate, Weather and Atmosphere' channel on 3 July. The video caption reads, "Devastating landslide in Shizuoka, Japan || July 3, 2021, || 日本". The visuals in both videos are the same.

The landslide hit the Atami area after an unusually high volume of rain on 3 July. The landslide resulted in the sweeping away of houses and vehicles. According to the Washington Post report, two were dead, and 19 were missing after the landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

Image Credit: The Washington Post

10 News First, an Australian television news and current affairs service produced by Network 10, informed about the calamity by tweeting on 3 July. They captioned, "#BREAKING: There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo. Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people."



#BREAKING: There are fears for at least 19 people currently missing after a mudslide hit homes in Atami, Japan, west of Tokyo.



Rescue workers are currently underway to search for the missing people . pic.twitter.com/WP1qxtqLdN — 10 News First (@10NewsFirst) July 3, 2021

The New York Post and BBC also reported the mudslide.

Hence, it is clear that though Dharamshala witnessed flash floods and landslides on 12 July, but the viral video is from Atami city in Japan, which was hit by a landslide on 3 July following heavy rainfall.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Morphed Image Of ABP News Viral Claiming Rahul Gandhi Wants India To Be An Islamic Nation