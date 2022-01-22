All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did DMK Government Demolish Hindu Temple In Tamil Nadu In Targeted Manner? Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Image Credit: Twitter, Wikipedia

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did DMK Government Demolish Hindu Temple In Tamil Nadu In Targeted Manner? Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Tamil Nadu,  22 Jan 2022 12:50 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

A video of a temple being demolished is going viral with a claim that the DMK government, in a targeted manner, demolished a Hindu temple, namely Tambaram Shri Ram Mandir, in Tamil Nadu.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a temple being demolished in Tamil Nadu is doing rounds on social media with a claim that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, in a targeted manner, demolished a Hindu temple namely Tambaram Shri Ram Mandir, in Tamil Nadu. The video is shared claiming that DMK Government is targeting Hindu temples one by one. In the 46-second-video, we can see a lot of police and people standing near the temple while a crane is demolishing the temple.

The video is being shared on social media with a caption that reads, "Ancient temple Tambaram Sri Ram Mandir being demolished by DMK govt in Chennai. Yet another Targeted demolition of Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu".

Hinduism Now Global Press, a Facebook Page with almost 5 lakh followers, shared this video with the caption, "Another Temple Down in Tamil Nadu...Chennai Tambaram Ram Temple demolition anarchy! Even Akbar, Babur not #demolishing #Temples so much! #1000 #Temples #gone in recent months! Heal Yourself from the Malefic Impact of this #Hindumisia"





The video is being widely shared on Facebook & Twitter with similar claims.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

DMK government demolished Tambaram Shri Ram Mandir in Tamil Nadu in a targeted manner.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading.

During our investigation, we took the screenshot of the video and ran a google reverse image search. We found a report by India Today dated January 11, 2022. According to the report, the demolition of a temple near Tambaram, Tamil Nadu, ignited a lot of controversies. Following the controversies, the Tambaram Commissioner issued a clarification saying that other structures were also pulled down along with the temple in accordance with the 2015 Madras High Court directive. The structures were demolished because they were built over water bodies. Tambaram police commissioner M Ravi said a portion of a church compound was also demolished. Ravi warned strict action against people trying to disturb communal harmony.

Image Credit: India Today

We also found a report by the Ground Report on the same event. According to the report, around 20 people who protested and argued with the police for the demolition were reportedly detained in a nearby community room. The temple authority had requested a time extension until Hanuman Jayanti, i.e., April 16, 2022, but was not granted since the demolition was carried out independently.

Image Credit: Ground Report

East Coast Daily, an online news portal also reported about the incident. According to the report, Tambaram's police commissioner M Ravi said that not just the temple but also a portion of the church compound was demolished. Ravi stressed that strict action would be taken against anyone disturbing communal harmony.

Image Credit: East Coast Daily


Conclusion

Our investigation shows that the temple in Tambaram, Tamil Nadu was demolished because the structure was identified as encroachments built over water bodies. Prior notice was also given to the temple authorities. Other structures, including a Church, were also pulled down along with the temple in accordance with the 2015 Madras High Court directive. Therefore, the claim that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is demolishing another Hindu temple in a targeted manner is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of PM Modi Speech In Goa Falsely Shared Linking It To Upcoming Goa Elections

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shriya Handoo
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 
Tamil Nadu 
Tambaram 
Shri Ram Temple 
Hindu temple 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X