Old Images Of Dilapidated Mohalla Clinic Goes Viral As Recent

An image of a donkey standing near a dingy Mohalla clinic is doing rounds on social media with the claim that Arvind Kejriwal's ambitious project, Mohalla clinic, is in a dilapidated state. The image is shared with the caption, "Reality of @ArvindKejriwal's Mohalla Clinic! #FailedMohallaClinic"



BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was among the first to tweet the photo sarcastically, saying Harvard's and Stanford's are doing research in this Mohalla clinic.



The post is widely shared on Twitter.



#FailedMohallaClinic He is a liar He know how to blame he doesn't know how to work @ArvindKejriwal stop this hypocrisy n work for people always blaming @narendramodi will not help u #fridaymorning #FailedMohallaClinic gadhon ka dukan ban gaya hai..covid me bhi koi kaam nahi aya pic.twitter.com/S8J7kHTfQA — Sunil Kumar Choudhury (@SunilKu46231252) May 28, 2021





Mohalla clinics are 0% useful for delhi public during #coronavirus pandemic but 100% useful for



1. AAP workers who are receiving Rent , salaries, perks and free advertisement spave



2. Animals for resting



3. Goons and druggies #FailedMohallaClinic pic.twitter.com/Cj6zzuE1rZ — khemchand sharma #Brajwasi #RadheRadhe (@SharmaKhemchand) May 28, 2021

Claim:



The viral image shows the current status of a Mohalla clinic in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword, 'donkey near Mohalla clinic' and found a report published by Dainik Jagran on June 19, 2018. According to the report, the image was of Mohalla clinic in Kardampuri ward in Babarpur, a Vidhan Sabha constituency of Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Rai. The report stated that the Mohalla clinic was built a year ago, but the inauguration was not done, as a result of which instead of people coming for treatment, the donkeys and horses come to rest there.







Later, Jagran did a follow-up story on September 8, 2018, with the headline, "Mohalla clinic converted into a tavern, Kejriwal government is wasting money". The other viral images that have gone viral to show the dingy Mohalla clinic is published in this article.





The images that have gone viral with The Quint's logo are the thumbnail image of a video story done by The Quint on 25, 2018, titled, "Delhi's Ailing Mohalla Clinics; Is this Arvind Kejriwal's Dream?"

Hence, all the images that have gone viral to show the ramshackle Mohalla clinic are old.

So what is the current situation of Mohalla clinic?

An article published by India Spend on February 7, 2020, quoted a research paper published in January 2020 in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care. According to the report, 'After Mohalla Clinics were set up in Delhi, a person visited the doctor 5.6 times per year, on average, the paper found'. The article further said, 'Each Mohalla Clinic serves a population of 10,000 to 15,000, and 70-100 patients visit a Mohalla Clinic every day on average. Here, they can get 212 kinds of free diagnostic tests done from empanelled laboratories, and get 109 free drugs from the essential drug list of the Delhi government.'

On October 11, 2019, AAP MLA Gopal Rai tweeted images of the inauguration of the Mohalla clinic.

बाबरपुर विधानसभा के वार्ड 49 E के कबीर नगर में मोहल्ला क्लीनिक, शमशान घाट में शैड, सड़क, पानी की लाइन, गालियाँ एवं अन्य विकास कार्यो का उद्घाटन किया। pic.twitter.com/J4sDk9lC50 — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) October 11, 2019

Further, the municipal leader from Kardampuri ward Sajid Khan tried to debunk the viral claim through a video. In the video, he shows the Mohalla clinic of Kardampuri, which is now renovated and fully operational.



