Old Video Of Police Mock Drill Falsely Passed As Video Of DU Professor Ratan Lal's Arrest

A video claimed to be of professor Ratan Lal, has been going viral on social media. It is being shared with the claim that the Delhi police has arrested Ratan Lal using a five-feet long metal structure. Over a controversial post about the 'shivling' being found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque, Ratan Lal, a history professor in Hindu College, Delhi University, was recently arrested and then granted bail on May 21 by the Delhi Police.

The viral video shows the police arresting a man with a five-feet long brace-like structure (tongs attached to a rod). It is being shared with the caption, "शिवलिंग पर घटिया और बेहूदा बयान देने वाला दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसर "रतन लाल" को दिल्ली पुलिस ने धरदबोचा."

[English Translation: Delhi Police has arrested Professor Ratan Lal of Delhi University for making an indecent remark on Shivling.]





It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows footage of Ratan Lal arrested by Delhi Police.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of 2020, taken during a mock drill of Covid-19.

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found that the number plate of the truck started with CH (Chandigarh). It is to be noted that professor Ratan Lal was arrested from Delhi.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a report of NDTV dated April 2020 in which a screengrab of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Chandigarh Police's Unique Device Catches Lockdown Violators From A Distance." According to the report, the viral video was from Chandigarh. The VIP Security Wing of Chandigarh Police had made a five feet long metal device for the lockdown violators so that the police can catch them without coming in contact with them.



On searching more, we found the same video in a tweet done by the official handle of DGP Chandigarh Police dated 25 April 2020. The caption of the video reads, "VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha."

VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers.

Great equipment, great drill !!!

Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha pic.twitter.com/oTLsGoe6yt — DGP Chandigarh Police (@DgpChdPolice) April 25, 2020

Other media outlets like The Indian Express, ABP Live, The Tribune had also reported the same.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is of April 2020, taken during the Corona lockdown. It was basically a mock drill to catch lockdown violators by using a five feet long metal device. It has nothing to do with Ratan Lal or with the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque controversy. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at +91 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers

