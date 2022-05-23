Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers

A video has been going viral on social media, which allegedly shows a woman walking around with a gun in one hand and a stick in the other. It is claimed that she is a 'Dabangg woman', and that the people of the village fear her.

The video which shows the woman simply walking with a gun and a stick in her hands was shared with the caption, "#हमीरपुर में दबंग महिला का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, पिस्टल और डंडा लेकर चलती है दबंग महिला, गांव के लोग दबंग महिला से खाते हैं खौफ, एक हाथ में पिस्टल दूसरे हाथ में रहता है डंडा, मौदहा कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला।"



[Engllish Translation: In Hamirpur, a video of a Dabangg (domineering) woman is going viral, who walks around with a pistol and a stick. People of the village are afraid of this domineering woman because she carries around the pistol and stick, and this is from Maudaha, Kotwali area.]

हमीरपुर।हमीरपुर में दबंग महिला का वीडियो वायरल,पिस्टल और डंडा लेकर चलती है दबंग महिला,वायरल वीडियो में एक हाथ में पिस्टल और दूसरे हाथ में दिख रहा है डंडा,मौदहा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के कम्हरिया गांव का मामला। pic.twitter.com/S2jf8FlTtD — BRIJESH OJHA (@Brijesh84519016) May 17, 2022

Knews while tagging Hamirpur Police and UP police shared this video with a similar caption.

It is being widely shared on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a domineering woman walking around with a gun in one hand and a stick in the other.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false as the Hamirpur Police itself debunked this viral claim.

Taking a hint from the caption shared with the viral video, we searched for media reports using specific keywords. We came across a few articles by ETV Bharat, Dainik Bhaskar, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Zee News which covered the story.

According to initial reports by Dainik Bhaskar and TV9 Bharatvarsh published on May 17, the viral video is from Kamahariya village in the Maudaha Kotwali area of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The reports identified the woman as Shehnaaz and mentioned that some people in the village shot the video.

According to the reports by ENavBharat and Zee News, after the video went viral, the police came into action and began investigating the entire matter. The police reached the woman's house for enquiry where the case turned out to be something else.



Vivek Yadav, the circle officer of Maudaha, informed that the pistol recovered from the woman was fake and was a lighter which looked like a pistol. Further, it was found that a buffalo had entered Shehnaaz's house, and she came with a stick to drive away the cattle. During this, some village residents made this video which went viral with a false claim.

We also found a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Hamirpur Police tweeted on May 17 debunking the viral claim shared with the video. The police wrote in Hindi, "हमीरपुर~सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर वायरल वीडियो/फ़ोटो में जिस पिस्टल का जिक्र किया जा रहा है वह तमंचा नहीं एक लाइटर है, जो महिला द्वारा बच्चों से लिया गया था। तमंचा या डंडा लेकर किसी को डराने धमकाने की बात पूर्णता गलत है।"

English Translation: Hamirpur~The pistol mentioned in the viral video/photo on social media is not a pistol but a lighter, which the woman took from the children. The talk of intimidating someone with a pistol or a stick is entirely wrong.]

Our investigation shows that the video showing a woman walking while carrying a stick and a pistol is viral with a false claim that the village residents stay in fear of the domineering woman. The pistol recovered from the woman was fake and was a lighter which looked like a pistol. Hence, the viral claim is false.

