Caste discrimination
Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers
Image Credit: Twitter
Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  23 May 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video has been going viral on social media, which allegedly shows a woman walking around with a gun in one hand and a stick in the other. It is claimed that she is a 'Dabangg woman', and that the people of the village fear her.

A video has been going viral on social media, which allegedly shows a woman walking around with a gun in one hand and a stick in the other. It is claimed that she is a 'Dabangg woman', and that the people of the village fear her.

The video which shows the woman simply walking with a gun and a stick in her hands was shared with the caption, "#हमीरपुर में दबंग महिला का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, पिस्टल और डंडा लेकर चलती है दबंग महिला, गांव के लोग दबंग महिला से खाते हैं खौफ, एक हाथ में पिस्टल दूसरे हाथ में रहता है डंडा, मौदहा कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला।"

[Engllish Translation: In Hamirpur, a video of a Dabangg (domineering) woman is going viral, who walks around with a pistol and a stick. People of the village are afraid of this domineering woman because she carries around the pistol and stick, and this is from Maudaha, Kotwali area.]

Knews while tagging Hamirpur Police and UP police shared this video with a similar caption.

It is being widely shared on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a domineering woman walking around with a gun in one hand and a stick in the other.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false as the Hamirpur Police itself debunked this viral claim.

Taking a hint from the caption shared with the viral video, we searched for media reports using specific keywords. We came across a few articles by ETV Bharat, Dainik Bhaskar, TV9 Bharatvarsh and Zee News which covered the story.

According to initial reports by Dainik Bhaskar and TV9 Bharatvarsh published on May 17, the viral video is from Kamahariya village in the Maudaha Kotwali area of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The reports identified the woman as Shehnaaz and mentioned that some people in the village shot the video.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

According to the reports by ENavBharat and Zee News, after the video went viral, the police came into action and began investigating the entire matter. The police reached the woman's house for enquiry where the case turned out to be something else.

Vivek Yadav, the circle officer of Maudaha, informed that the pistol recovered from the woman was fake and was a lighter which looked like a pistol. Further, it was found that a buffalo had entered Shehnaaz's house, and she came with a stick to drive away the cattle. During this, some village residents made this video which went viral with a false claim.

Image Credit: Zee News

We also found a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Hamirpur Police tweeted on May 17 debunking the viral claim shared with the video. The police wrote in Hindi, "हमीरपुर~सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर वायरल वीडियो/फ़ोटो में जिस पिस्टल का जिक्र किया जा रहा है वह तमंचा नहीं एक लाइटर है, जो महिला द्वारा बच्चों से लिया गया था। तमंचा या डंडा लेकर किसी को डराने धमकाने की बात पूर्णता गलत है।"

English Translation: Hamirpur~The pistol mentioned in the viral video/photo on social media is not a pistol but a lighter, which the woman took from the children. The talk of intimidating someone with a pistol or a stick is entirely wrong.]

Our investigation shows that the video showing a woman walking while carrying a stick and a pistol is viral with a false claim that the village residents stay in fear of the domineering woman. The pistol recovered from the woman was fake and was a lighter which looked like a pistol. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at +91 6364000343.

Also Read: PM Modi Encouraged Hindus To Dig Mosques To Find Hindu Temples Underneath? No, Viral Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Hamirpur 
Woman 
Pistol 
Dabang 
false 

