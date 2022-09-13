All section
Caste discrimination
Old Edited Video Of Arvind Kejriwal Threatening Gujaratis Falsely Shared On Social Media Again

Image Credit: Facebook, Arvind Kejriwal/Wikipedia

Fact Check

Old Edited Video Of Arvind Kejriwal 'Threatening Gujaratis' Falsely Shared On Social Media Again

Jakir Hassan

13 Sep 2022

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

The viral video is from 2016. Arvind Kejriwal was actually referring to Amit Shah and the kind of power he exercised on the people of Gujarat. This part of Amit Shah's referral was removed to make it appear as if he was talking about himself.

A video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is going viral on social media. In this 14-seconds-long video, CM Kejriwal can be heard saying in Hindi, "अगर मेरे खिलाफ विरोध करोगे तो मैं कुचल दूंगा और गुजरात वालों जो कर सकते हो मेरा बिगाड़ सकते हो तो बिगाड़ लो". [English Translation: People of Gujarat, if you protest against me, then you shall be crushed, Do what you can do about it, go and do.] While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that CM Kejriwal threatened the people of Gujarat.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "देखते हैं गुजराती इसका चैलेंज स्वीकार करते हैं कि नहीं."

[English Translation: Let's see whether Gujaratis accept his challenge or not.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar caption. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Arvind Kejriwal threatened the people of Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is cropped from one of Kejriwal's public addresses in Gujarat's Surat in 2016.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found that the same video was shared by BJP leader Prashan Umrao back in 2021. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not recent.

Taking a hint from it, we did a keyword search on the internet. We found an extended version of the shared clip on the Aam Aadmi Party's YouTube channel titled "Arvind Kejriwal Addresses People at Surat," uploaded on 18 October 2016.

The public address is over 30 minutes long, and the part of the clip shared on social media can be heard from 14:50 to 15:05 time frame.

After listening to Kejriwal's speech from the 14:00 time frame, one can understand the context behind the shared clip. In part just before the shared clip, he is heard saying, "अमित शाह की पूरे गुजरात को चेतावनी है, पूरे गुजरात को चैलेंज है अमित शाह का".

[English Translation: Amit Shah's warning to the whole of Gujarat, Amit Shah's challenge to the whole of Gujarat].

Arvind Kejriwal referred to Amit Shah and the kind of power he exercised on the people of Gujarat. And this part of Amit Shah's referral was removed to make it appear as if he was talking of himself. In February, this claim surfaced on social media after Harsh Sanghavi, the Home Minister for Gujarat, shared the clip on Twitter.

AAP Gujarat replied to Harsh Sanghavi on Twitter and issued a clarification that the shared clip is edited. They wrote in Gujarati, which translated to English, reads, "The BJP, which has lost the upcoming local body elections and is scared, has started editing Arvind Kejriwalji's video to mislead the people. Watch this video so the truth will come out".

To sum up, the clip shared on social media claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi, threatened the people of Gujarat is false. The clip is a cropped part from his speech in Gujarat's Surat in 2016.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, These Images Of Luxurious Motorhomes Are Not Rahul Gandhi's Accommodation During Bharat Jodo Yatra]

Arvind Kejriwal 
AAP 
Gujarat 
Threatens 
Amit Shah 
Cropped Video 

