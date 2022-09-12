No, These Images Of Luxurious Motorhomes Are Not Rahul Gandhi's Accommodation During Bharat Jodo Yatra

A series of pictures showing an expensive vehicle equipped with wash basins, beds, and a kitchen is going viral across social media. The pictures go viral across social media, claiming that this vehicle is being used by Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

On September 11, 2022, the Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced from the Parassala area of Kerala. Reportedly, the yatra would cover 12 states and two Union territories, crossing a distance of 3,750 km over 150 days from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajesh Munat, former BJP Cabinet Minister from Chattisgarh, shared these images with the caption, "What is this Padyatra?". In the post, an image with text reads, "This is how Indians are being fooled through the pretext of this Padyatra. 80 air-conditioners will be attached to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra vehicle. Rahul Gandhi and all other big leaders will have fun in these air condition rooms with all the facilities. Everything from barbecue to TV and free internet. There will be several luxuries throughout their travel. The real India's Padyatra was done by Chandrashekhar in 1983 when he reached Rajghat in Delhi from this Kanyakumari and walked a total of 4500 km."

Netizens and BJP leaders circulated images of luxury motorhomes alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders would be accommodated in the shown vehicles equipped with air-conditioned rooms and several facilities during the Bharat Jodh Yatra.

Netizens shared the images with similar claims, criticising Rahul Gandhi for travelling across India in luxurious vehicles.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. the images show a luxury motorhome, JCLB PLA, which was launched in 2013.

We conducted a reverse image search on the images of the vehicle attached to the viral image. We came across this article from IndiaTimes, published on February 14, 2013. The same images from the viral post are published in the article.

The IndiaTimes article is about the JCBL PLA HS75, a "premium motorhome" developed by JCBL in association with PLA. The images are captioned, 'Dining and seating area on board the JCBL PLA HS75'.









We came across the same set of images on an article published on India.com on February 16, 2013. The India.com article talked about the launch of a luxury motorhome, the JCBL PLA in India.

We then conducted a keyword search for the accommodation that Rahul Gandhi has during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We came across a video report by Times Now published on September 11, 2022.



The Times Now report shows the accommodation used by Congress workers and Rahul Gandhi. We also came across a report by The Week published on September 7, 2022 which carried an image of the containers where the Congress workers would be staying.

We came across an NDTV report published on September 9, 2022. The report noted that Rahul Gandhi would be travelling in a private air-conditioned container. Senior leaders would be housed in two-bedded containers and others in six or 12-bedded containers.



The NDTV report noted that not all containers have ACs, but most have attached toilets. The report quotes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh saying that the containers don't have provisions for food or meetings. He is quoted as saying that there is no TV inside the containers but there is a fan. The following image of the container's accommodation is published in the NDTV article.

In our Fact Check, we found that the images show a luxury motorhome, JCLB PLA, launched in 2013. The motorhome images circulated across social media carry no connection to the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress workers.



We found that the accommodation for Gandhi and other Congress workers is quite different in terms of facilities. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is misleading.

