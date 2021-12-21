All section
Caste discrimination
Congress Spokesperson Praises PM Modi While Criticising Rahul Gandhi? Clip Viral With False Claim!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Congress Spokesperson Praises PM Modi While Criticising Rahul Gandhi? Clip Viral With False Claim!

India,  21 Dec 2021 11:19 AM GMT

The viral clip is cropped from an interview by a Rajasthan-based channel, 'First India News (Rajasthan)' and the interviewee is its channel head- Jagdeesh Chandra.

On 13 December, PM Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Modi's visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh has been widely discussed on social media. Concerning the same event, a clip of an interview is viral claiming that a Congress spokesperson praised Modi while criticising Rahul Gandhi.

In the clip, the interviewer asks, "The way PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a huge crowd gathered, on a large scale a Hindu card had been played, so will Rahul Gandhi be able to match it?". To this, the interviewee responds, "It's difficult! It's very difficult for anyone, be it Rahul Gandhi or someone else. Narendra Modi is a hero".

The video is shared with a Hindi caption, "जब कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता से पत्रकार ने पूछा क्या नरेंद्र मोदी का मुकाबला राहुल गांधी कर सकते है? तब कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने मोदीजी के बारे में जो कहा, सुनिए"

[English translation: When a journalist asked congress spokesperson, "Can Rahul Gandhi compete with Narendra Modi?" Then listen to what the Congress spokesperson said about Modiji]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A Congress spokesperson praised Modi while criticising Rahul Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The person whom the interviewee claimed as a congress spokesperson is Jagdeesh Chandra, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Rajasthan-based channel 'First India News (Rajasthan)'.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the more extended version of the video on the YouTube channel of First India News. The video was uploaded on 14 December and titled, "क्या है Congress Maha Rally और Rahul Gandhi के हिंदुत्व वाले बयान के मायने? | The New JC Show".

At the beginning of the video, at 1:06 time stamp, the show host introduces the interviewee as Jagdeesh Chandra, the channel head. At the 55:37 time stamp, the viral clip from the full video can be seen.

We also searched about Jagdeesh Chandra on the internet, and it led us to a 14 July 2021 article by Tycoon Magazines featuring Jagdeesh Chandra. The article was titled "Jagdeesh Chandra CMD First India News CEO & Editor First India" and articulated his life and achievements.

Evidently, a clip of an interview is viral with a false claim that a Congress spokesperson praised Modi while criticising Rahul Gandhi. However, the person is Jagdeesh Chandra, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Rajasthan-based channel 'First India News (Rajasthan)'.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Congress 
Spokesperson 
BJP 
PM Modi 
Jagdeesh Chandra 
First India News 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

