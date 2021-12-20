Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Of Pakistan Peoples Party, Recently Visited Shiv Temple? No, Video Is Old!

On 13 December, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Modi's visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh was widely discussed, leading to several related hashtags trends on social media.

In the same backdrop, a video of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is doing rounds on social media. The footage shows Bilawal taking part in a prayer offering at a massively crowded Shiv temple. The video is shared with a Hindi caption, "पाकिस्तान की पूर्व PM बेनजीर भुट्टो का बेटा बिलावल भुट्टो शिव मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए, मानो या ना मानो दुनिया बदल रही है…."

[English translation: Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal Bhutto offers prayers at Shiva temple, believe it or not, the world is changing….]

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.









The footage is viral with the same narrative on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently took part in prayer offerings at a Shiv temple.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is around five years old, shot in 2016 when Bilawal visited a Shiv temple at Clifton Karachi on the eve of the Diwali celebrations.

We conducted a Google search using relevant keywords, which led us to various media reports which covered Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to a Shiv temple.

Indian media outlets like News Nation and ABP Live reported this visit in November 2016. According to reports, Bilawal visited the Shiv temple at Clifton Road in Karachi, attended Diwali rituals, and performed other religious rites. He was accompanied by party vice-president Sherry Rehman, ministers of Sindh province and other party leaders. The reports cited him saying, "He respects the interreligious harmony, and his party promotes full freedom for Hindu community in Pakistan."





Pakistani media outlet The News reported this visit on 31 October 2016. According to the report, Bilawal intermingled with Hindu Community and shared Diwali greetings and said that minorities of Pakistan have played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country and fortifying democracy.

We conducted a YouTube search using relevant keywords, leading to several video reports that carried the same visuals that are now being shared on social media.

Several verified YouTube channels like India's Best, NMF News, News 24, Live Hindustan, Abb Takk, among others, did a video report on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Shiv temple.

India's Best posted the video on 7 November 2016 and titled, "Pakistani Politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari worships Shiva at Karachi". The video carries the same visuals that are now being shared on social media and have garnered around 57K views.

Evidently, an old video of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is doing rounds on social media, claiming it is recent. However, the video is around five years old, shot in 2016 when Bilawal visited a Shiv temple at Clifton Karachi on the eve of the Diwali celebration.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

