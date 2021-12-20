All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Of Pakistan Peoples Party, Recently Visited Shiv Temple? No, Video Is Old!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Of Pakistan Peoples Party, Recently Visited Shiv Temple? No, Video Is Old!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  20 Dec 2021 12:05 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The video is doing rounds with misleading claims. It is old, shot in 2016, when he intermingled with Hindu Community and shared Diwali greetings.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On 13 December, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Modi's visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh was widely discussed, leading to several related hashtags trends on social media.

In the same backdrop, a video of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is doing rounds on social media. The footage shows Bilawal taking part in a prayer offering at a massively crowded Shiv temple. The video is shared with a Hindi caption, "पाकिस्तान की पूर्व PM बेनजीर भुट्टो का बेटा बिलावल भुट्टो शिव मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए, मानो या ना मानो दुनिया बदल रही है…."

[English translation: Former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto's son Bilawal Bhutto offers prayers at Shiva temple, believe it or not, the world is changing….]

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.



The footage is viral with the same narrative on Facebook and Twitter.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently took part in prayer offerings at a Shiv temple.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is around five years old, shot in 2016 when Bilawal visited a Shiv temple at Clifton Karachi on the eve of the Diwali celebrations.

We conducted a Google search using relevant keywords, which led us to various media reports which covered Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to a Shiv temple.

Indian media outlets like News Nation and ABP Live reported this visit in November 2016. According to reports, Bilawal visited the Shiv temple at Clifton Road in Karachi, attended Diwali rituals, and performed other religious rites. He was accompanied by party vice-president Sherry Rehman, ministers of Sindh province and other party leaders. The reports cited him saying, "He respects the interreligious harmony, and his party promotes full freedom for Hindu community in Pakistan."

Image Credit: News Nation


Image Credit: ABP Live

Pakistani media outlet The News reported this visit on 31 October 2016. According to the report, Bilawal intermingled with Hindu Community and shared Diwali greetings and said that minorities of Pakistan have played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country and fortifying democracy.

We conducted a YouTube search using relevant keywords, leading to several video reports that carried the same visuals that are now being shared on social media.

Several verified YouTube channels like India's Best, NMF News, News 24, Live Hindustan, Abb Takk, among others, did a video report on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's visit to Shiv temple.

India's Best posted the video on 7 November 2016 and titled, "Pakistani Politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari worships Shiva at Karachi". The video carries the same visuals that are now being shared on social media and have garnered around 57K views.

Evidently, an old video of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is doing rounds on social media, claiming it is recent. However, the video is around five years old, shot in 2016 when Bilawal visited a Shiv temple at Clifton Karachi on the eve of the Diwali celebration.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Scripted Child Kidnapping Video Shared With False Communal Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Bilawal Bhutto 
Benazir Bhutto 
Pakistan 
Puja 
Pakistan Peoples Party 
Shiv Temple 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X