Fact Check: Fake Claim Of Nirav Modi Saying He Was Forced By Congress To Escape The Country Resurfaces

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi's second leg of extradition trial at a London court started on September 7. This trial was held through a video conference. Since March 2019, the 49-year-old jeweller has been lodging at a London prison.



The Times Of India reported that Nirav Modi is "fighting extradition charges related to the estimated $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case brought by the Indian government, being represented at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)." In light of this, a WhatsApp Forward has resurfaced which claims that Nirav Modi has testified that he was forced by Congress leaders to escape from India. He had apparently paid Rs 456 crore as a commission to these leaders.

लंदन कोर्ट में नीरव मोदी का बयान: मैं भागा नहीं मुझे भगाया गया, 456 करोड़ कमिशन खाया कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने,

मैंने अकेले नहीं खाया, सबको हिस्सा दिया।

सब मिल कर चुकाये: नीरव मोदी। — रोहित शर्मा (@rohitguru777) September 19, 2020





लंदन

13000 करोड़ में मेरा 32% हिस्सा बाकी कांग्रेस नेताओं की.. — शिव (@ShivSha99863970) September 20, 2020

Earlier the same message was viral, however, in that case, BJP leaders were mentioned instead of Congress.

















The message claims to be a statement by the diamond merchant.



"I was threatened by Congress leaders to escape and run away from India. I paid them a commission of Rs 456 Cr to Congress leaders. Why was Kapil Sibal rushed to London when NIRAV got arrested?," reads the forward in Hindi. The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.





Claim:



Niral Modi testified in UK court that Congress leaders forced him to flee and charged Rs 456 crore as commission. Fact Check: The claim is false. No such reports of Nirav Modi's statements as mentioned in the WhatsApp Forward were found. According to a Times of India report published on March 21, 2019, which had specifically quoted the words spoken by Nirav Modi in Westminster Magistrates' Court. "I do not consent," the fugitive diamantaire had responded when District Judge Marie Mallon had asked if he would consent to his extradition. Further, the only other details that he gave were confirmation of his date of birth and address.



