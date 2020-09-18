Fact Check

Fact Check: Photograph Of Jackie Chan's Dubai Visit From 2015 Shared With Claim Of Him Returning From Hajj

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Photograph shows actor Jackie Chan returning from Hajj.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Sep 2020 9:21 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Actor Jackie Chan dressed in traditional Emirati attire and headgear can be seen in a recent viral photograph. Social media posts claim that the photo shows the martial artist returning from his pilgrimage to the city of Mecca.

"Chinese superstar Jackie Chan has returned after Hajj. May Allah accept his Hajj. Ameen," reads the caption of one such post.

Hajj, in Islam, is the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is said that every adult Muslim must make at least once in his or her lifetime.

The claims were viral earlier as well.


Photograph shows actor Jackie Chan returning from Hajj.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A Reverse image search of the photo led to news reports which indicate that the viral photograph is actually from Jackie Chan's visit to Dubai while shooting for the film "Kung Fu Yoga," in 2015.


A report by emirateswoman.com carries the photo with the caption "The Chan-man himself decided to wear a dishdasha when filming for his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga."

Arabian Business in a report stated that Chan was "spotted wearing traditional Arabic dress while attending a camel racing event in Dubai."


His photo donning a white kandura was first seen at Dubai's Al Namoos racing site Instagram page. A kandura is worn by men in the region, it covers the ankles and arms.

Below is another picture of the actor from the same event:


Other reports on his Dubai visit can be read here, here and here.

Further, the government of Dubai media office also shared similar photographs of the actor from their official account.


Therefore, an old photo has been revived with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

contributor

