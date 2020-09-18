Fact Check: Photograph Of Jackie Chan's Dubai Visit From 2015 Shared With Claim Of Him Returning From Hajj

Actor Jackie Chan dressed in traditional Emirati attire and headgear can be seen in a recent viral photograph. Social media posts claim that the photo shows the martial artist returning from his pilgrimage to the city of Mecca.



"Chinese superstar Jackie Chan has returned after Hajj. May Allah accept his Hajj. Ameen," reads the caption of one such post.

Hajj, in Islam, is the pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is said that every adult Muslim must make at least once in his or her lifetime. The claims were viral earlier as well.





Claim:



Photograph shows actor Jackie Chan returning from Hajj. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Reverse image search of the photo led to news reports which indicate that the viral photograph is actually from Jackie Chan's visit to Dubai while shooting for the film "Kung Fu Yoga," in 2015.





A report by emirateswoman.com carries the photo with the caption "The Chan-man himself decided to wear a dishdasha when filming for his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga."



Arabian Business in a report stated that Chan was "spotted wearing traditional Arabic dress while attending a camel racing event in Dubai."





His photo donning a white kandura was first seen at Dubai's Al Namoos racing site Instagram page. A kandura is worn by men in the region, it covers the ankles and arms.



Below is another picture of the actor from the same event:





Other reports on his Dubai visit can be read here, here and here.



Further, the government of Dubai media office also shared similar photographs of the actor from their official account.

Jackie Chan, in Emirati clothes, while shooting his latest film "Kung Fu Yoga" in #Dubai pic.twitter.com/8EwplILF8F — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 8, 2015

