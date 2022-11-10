Congress Handles Shared Clipped Video Of BJP President JP Nadda With False Claim

Amid the upcoming elections, a video of BJP President JP Nadda is going viral on social media. In this 39-second-long video, JP Nadda can be heard saying, Money is credited directly into the people's account through Direct Benefit Transfer. There is no middleman now." Just after this clip, some photographs of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with information about the ongoing schemes in the state and the expenditure being made on them, can be seen. The official Twitter handle of Congress Chhattisgarh shared this clip claiming JP Nadda praised the scheme run by Buhupesh Baghel's government in Cahattisgarh.

INC Chattisgarh shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "नड्डा जी को धन्यवाद कह दो."

[English Translation: Say thank you to Nadda ji.]

Another user wrote, "राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के लिए नड्डा जी को धन्यवाद कह दो."

[English Translation: Say thank you to Nadda ji for Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows BJP President JP Nadda praising the scheme run by Buhupesh Baghel's government in Chhattisgarh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found the banner behind BJP President JP Nadda, where a picture of PM Modi wearing a Himachali cap along with several other leaders can be seen. It gives us an idea that the viral video is from somewhere in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original video on BJP's YouTube channel, dated 04 November 2022. According to it, the viral video is part of JP Nadda's election speech in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. During his speech, Nadda targeted the Congress party while praising the Modi government's achievements. He said, "Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi used to say that if I send 100 rupees, 85 rupees disappear on the way, only 15 rupees reaches to the people. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, all the money reaches the people's accounts under Direct Benefit Transfer. Today, Rs 25 lakh crore went directly into the people's accounts through direct benefit transfer because there is no middleman now. Is it not a digital change? Is it not a digital transformation? Today 40 percent of the world's digital transactions are taking place in India." It is clear from the video that he was praising the Modi government, not Bhupesh Baghel's led Chattisgarh government. Below you can see the video.

BJP's official Twitter handle also shared this video on November 4. The video's caption reads in English, "Earlier the Prime Minister used to say that if I send 100 rupees, 85 rupees disappear on the way, only 15 rupees reach. Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, all the money reaches the people's account under DBT. Because earlier there were middlemen, today there is no middleman."

पहले प्रधानमंत्री कहते थे कि 100 रुपए भेजता हूं तो 85 रुपए रास्ते में ही गायब हो जाते हैं, 15 रुपए ही पहुंचता है।



आज मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में DBT के तहत लोगों के खाते में पूरा का पूरा पैसा पहुंचता है।



क्योंकि पहले बिचौलिए होते थे, आज कोई बिचौलिया नहीं है।



- श्री @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/mRpwckB8zq — BJP (@BJP4India) November 4, 2022

Fact-check

It is evident from our investigation the viral video was shot in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, during a rally where BJP President JP Nadda praised the scheme launched by the Modi government. A part of his speech is being cut and is made viral by adding videos of the Chhattisgarh government's schemes so that it appears that he was praising the Bhupesh Baghel government. Hence, the viral claim is false.

