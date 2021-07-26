Video Of 2011 Japan Tsunami Shared As Clip Of Ongoing China Floods

China is witnessing the heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years following devastating floods, resulting in severe destruction to life and property. Dreadful visuals of devastation have inundated social media in the past few days. A video in which heavy automobiles can be seen drifting in floodwater is shared on social media claiming to be the clips of ongoing China floods.

The floodwater comes flowing from a side in the video and carries several aircraft and automobiles with it. In no time, the whole place submerges in floodwater. In the video, some foreign text can be noticed in the corners of the shared video frame.

The video is shared with captions such as "Present situation of China".





The video is viral on Twitter as well.

Claim:

A video being shared is a clip of the ongoing China floods.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team found that the video is shared with a false claim.

We began our investigation by doing a reverse image search of the keyframes of the viral video. We found that the shared video was published by Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on 29 April 2011. The video is credited to news agency Reuters.

A tsunami hit Sendai airport and port towns across northern Japan on 11 March 2011, and a month later, the Japanese coast guard originally released this video.

We also found that the Atlantic also reported the earthquake and tsunami that struck northern Japan. In its 9 May 2011 report, they published the screengrabs from the video.

Japan Tsunami 2011

According to National Geographic, Japan witnessed the strongest earthquake in its recorded history on 11 March 2011. The quake struck below the North Pacific Ocean, east of Sendai, the largest city in the Tohoku region resulting in a tsunami. A series of natural disasters caused great destruction to life and property. More than 450,000 people became homeless, and over 15,500 casualties were reported.

China Flood 2021

China is witnessing the heaviest rainfall in central Henan province in 1,000 years. According to state-run media, a total of 12,40,000 million people were affected by the flooding, and around 1,60,000 were evicted. The city's public transport has halted as the subways, streets, hotels, and several buildings are waterlogged.

Passengers were trapped on a metro line in Zhengzhou, China after downpours hit the city. Rescue efforts have been underway. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/im4nvAfhv0 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 20, 2021

A report by BBC on YouTube shows drone clips that give an idea of the scale of flood devastation in China.

Thus, we can conclude that the shared video is of Japan that was severely struck by an earthquake followed by a tsunami in 2011. The video is shared with a false claim as clips of ongoing China floods.

