Fact Check: Haryana Wrestler Priya Malik Won Gold in WCWC Finals; Not In Tokyo Olympics

Many politicians and film artists mistook wrestler Priya Malik's win at World Cadet Wrestling Championships as her win in Tokyo Olympics.

Sreya Mullick (Remote Intern) 
Delhi   |   26 July 2021 7:53 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Sreya Mullick
Fact Check: Haryana Wrestler Priya Malik Won Gold in WCWC Finals; Not In Tokyo Olympics

Picture Credits: Twitter

Tokyo Olympics 2020 started on 23rd July, and India kickstarted with Mirabai Chanu winning the historic silver medal on the 24th July in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition. Besides the Olympics, India won gold in World Cadet Wrestling Championship on Sunday 25th July. After Priya Malik's win, social media was flooded with posts congratulating Priya Malik on winning gold for the Olympics. A gaffe made by most people as they got confused between the Olympics and WCWC finals.

Starting from the politicians, filmstars, and every other person shared posts on their social media handles congratulating Priya for winning gold in Olympics with captions such as: "Having a proud Indian moment as the amazing #PriyaMalik and @mirabai_chanu bag two medals already! #GoIndiaGo #Olympics #ProudMoment".



Some also congratulated her by taking a line from the Bollywood film Dangal, "Are our daughter less than the boys?". Many used hashtags like #TokyoOlympics while congratulating her for the win.

Haryana's Wrestler Priya Malik won gold in Tokyo Olympics, 2020

On doing a reverse keyword search, with relevant words like "Priya Malik" and "Gold", The Logical Indian Fact Check team found that Priya Malik won gold by defeating Belarus' Kseniya Patapovich by 5-0; however, the gold medal was achieved in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The final took place in Budapest and not in Tokyo Olympics as claimed by the social media users.

We found many news articles covering Haryana's teenage wrestler Priya Malik's win in the 73kg wrestling in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship on 25th July.



Furthermore, Bollywood model-actor, Milind Soman who earlier congratulated Priya on winning gold in Tokyo Olympics, also corrected himself and said that he was 'too overcome with joy' due to which he made the gaffe. Later in a tweet, he congratulated the wrestler for winning gold in World Wrestling Championship.


The claim made by social media users of Priya Malik winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics is false, and till now, India has only won silver in the ongoing Olympics.

