No, The Girl In Image Is Not Minor As Claimed By Viral Post

An image is viral on social media where a girl is seen in a bridal dress with a boy in the backseat of the car. The image is viral with a claim that the girl is a minor and has been married to a 28-year-old man.

The image is shared with a caption that translates in English as, "A hurtful photo of Bihar's Nawada district speaks about the poverty and helplessness. What could have been the parents' situation that they married their 8-year-old daughter to a 28-year-old man. Even after 70-years of freedom, these images shook us from within".

Claim:

The viral image is of an 8-year-old girl marrying a 28-year-old man.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a fact-check and found that the viral claim associated with the image is false.

On searching with keyword, 'child marriage in Nawada', we found that many media has reported about the incident.

A local media website, Bihar Superfast Khabar, reported that the Circle Officer of Pakribarawan and Nawada investigated the matter and found out that the girl is 19-year-old. The Circle Officers went to Manjhauli village to investigate the matter. As per the investigation, the girl is identified as Tanu Kumari, who has been married at her maternal home situated in Jammui. District administrators also verified the Aadhaar card of the girl and found that the date of birth of the girl is registered as January 1, 2002. Hence, the girl is not a minor.

Dainik Bhaskar quoted Mukesh Kumar Shaha, SDPO of Pakribarawan, who said that as per the villagers, the girl was married 1 month ago in Lakhisarai.

A journalist Tushar Srivastava also tweeted the press release of the District Administrator debunking the viral claim. As per the press release, while the girl's parents house was locked during the investigation, the villagers identified the girl as Tannu Kumari, whose father's name is Pawan Kumar, and he works in Delhi. The investigation further revealed that though the girl's native place is in Nawada, she is brought up in Jammui at her maternal home.

News 18 Bihar also tweeted the video of Tabu Kumari where she said that her birth date is January 1, 2002, and that she was married with the mutual consent of both the families.

