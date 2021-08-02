Fact Check: Ministry Of Civil Aviation Passes Off Bangkok Airport Photo As Chennai Airport

Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) shared a set of three photos from its official Twitter handle on 30 July, claiming them to be pictures of Chennai International Airport.

MoCA captioned the photos in English, "Spectacular Indian Airports! Located in the detroit of Asia Chennai, the Chennai International Airport is the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of passenger traffic. In 2020, the Chennai International Airport handled around 22.2 million passengers. #SabUdenSabJuden."

The Archived link of the original post can be accessed here.

A Twitter user, Vishnu Gupta (@vishkg_), replied to the post and clarified that one of the photos is Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok and not Chennai International Airport. He commented, "Immediately retract this tweet. You can't be doing this from the official GoI handle".

Fact Check:



Out of the three photos shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, one image is of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

We did a reverse image search of the three photos and found that the first image is not of Chennai International Airport. The first photo can be found on the image stock websites like Flickr, Alamy and Shutterstock.









On comparing the photo shared by MoCA and the ones available at photo stock websites, we realised they are identical. MoCA shared the picture with the misleading reference.

Hence we conclude, that the Ministry of Civil Aviation shared a photo of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok and passed it off as Chennai International Airport. Although, the other two images shared by MoCA do show Chennai Airport.

MoCA removed the tweet as more and more users called out the misleading post.

