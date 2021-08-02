Fact Check

Fact Check: Ministry Of Civil Aviation Passes Off Bangkok Airport Photo As Chennai Airport

Ministry of Civil Aviation shared a set of three photos on its official Twitter account on 30 July claiming them to be of Chennai airport. One of the photos shared is of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Aug 2021 12:27 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Fact Check: Ministry Of Civil Aviation Passes Off Bangkok Airport Photo As Chennai Airport

Image Credit: Twitter

Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) shared a set of three photos from its official Twitter handle on 30 July, claiming them to be pictures of Chennai International Airport.

MoCA captioned the photos in English, "Spectacular Indian Airports! Located in the detroit of Asia Chennai, the Chennai International Airport is the fourth busiest airport in India in terms of passenger traffic. In 2020, the Chennai International Airport handled around 22.2 million passengers. #SabUdenSabJuden."

Image Credit: Screenshot/MoCA_GOI

The Archived link of the original post can be accessed here.

A Twitter user, Vishnu Gupta (@vishkg_), replied to the post and clarified that one of the photos is Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok and not Chennai International Airport. He commented, "Immediately retract this tweet. You can't be doing this from the official GoI handle".

Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

Fact Check:

Out of the three photos shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, one image is of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

We did a reverse image search of the three photos and found that the first image is not of Chennai International Airport. The first photo can be found on the image stock websites like Flickr, Alamy and Shutterstock.

Image Credit: Flickr


Image Credit: Alamy


Image Credit: Shutterstock

On comparing the photo shared by MoCA and the ones available at photo stock websites, we realised they are identical. MoCA shared the picture with the misleading reference.

Hence we conclude, that the Ministry of Civil Aviation shared a photo of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok and passed it off as Chennai International Airport. Although, the other two images shared by MoCA do show Chennai Airport.

MoCA removed the tweet as more and more users called out the misleading post.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Bangladeshi People Offering Namaz Shared With Communal Spin

Claim Review :  Ministry Of Civil Aviation tweeted Bangkok Airport Photo As Chennai Airport
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian