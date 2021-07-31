Old Video Of Bangladeshi People Offering Namaz Shared With Communal Spin

A video clip of a group of people standing in knee-deep water and offering namaaz is being widely circulated on social media. This video is being shared with the claim that Muslims are planning to capture lands by chanting Azaan in the river Ganges.

"It is a plan to capture the river Ganga by giving Azaan in a secluded place. According to their plan, a temporary residence should be built on the banks of the river Ganges, later it will be converted into a permanent residence. Because the next battle of the world is for water," reads the caption posted along with the video.

The post has been widely shared on Facebook as well.

A Twitter user also shared this video with the same caption and tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Home Minister's Office.



यह मुस्लिमोंकी एक योजना है कि एकान्त स्थान पर गंगा नदी में अज़ान लगा कर कब्जा किया जये। इनकी योजना के अनुसार गंगा नदी के किनारे किनारे पर अस्थाई निवास बनाये जाय बाद में यह स्थाई निवास में परिवर्तन कर दिया जायेगा। क्यों कि विश्व की अगली लड़ाई पानी के लिए होनी है। और यह गंगा के pic.twitter.com/zL021TTYDO — सौरभ श्रीवास्तव 🚩हिंदी🚩 हिंदू 🚩हिन्दुस्थान (@Sourabh3507) July 28, 2021





यह मुस्लिमोंकी एक योजना है कि एकान्त स्थान पर गंगा नदी में अज़ान लगा कर कब्जा किया जये। इनकी योजना के अनुसार गंगा नदी के किनारे किनारे पर अस्थाई निवास बनाये जाय बाद में यह स्थाई निवास में परिवर्तन कर दिया जायेगा। क्यों कि विश्व की अगली लड़ाई पानी के लिए होनी है। pic.twitter.com/3gi9aYfLZT — Ravi Bambhava (@RaviBambhava2) July 27, 2021

Claim:

Muslims are planning to capture land by chanting Azaan in the river Ganges.



FactCheck:

The viral claim is false.

To know the truth behind the viral video, we did a keyword search with related words and were redirected to the articles and videos connected to the post.

According to multiple news reports, this is not a recent video clip but dates back to 2020 and has nothing to do with India. This video was actually from Bangladesh.

Cyclone Amhan had caused huge destruction in Bangladesh in May, 2020. The fierce storm and rain had flooded several areas due to which people were forced to offer Eid prayer while the water reached their knees.



We found a video posted by a Bangladesh-based TV channel Independent Television, on 25th May 2020, in which this incident has been reported.



This video featured the same location as shown in the viral video. However, the video uploaded on the YouTube channel does not match exactly with the viral video.

On further investigation, we found a news report from a Bangladeshi website Dhaka Tribune which mentioned the incident and used screenshots of the video.

According to the report, an embankment broke during the natural calamity and had flooded the nearby settlements and areas in the Koyra sub-district. The next day, on the occasion of Eid, Muslims offered prayers in knee-deep water as they were left with no option.

We also found the story related to this incident reported by The Business Standard. A screenshot of a part of the same video was used while reporting. It further added that on May 20, 2020, due to the cyclonic storm at least 24 places in Koyra were severely impacted.

Another report by Jamuna Television, a TV channel in Bangladesh, used similar footage.







Super cyclonic storm Amphan had hit Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka in May 2020. This had left a trail of disaster in the coastal area of Bangladesh — damaging embankments, flooding larger areas, destroying thousands of houses, and leaving millions of people in distress.

It is clear from the pieces of evidence that the video is not from India but Bangladesh and the claim of 'Water Jihad' being made with it are completely fabricated.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

