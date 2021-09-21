Aboriginal Rock Art From Australia Falsely Shared As Alien Rock Painting Found in Chhattisgarh

A photo is being widely shared on social media claiming that a ten-thousand-year-old alien rock painting that depicts aliens and UFOs is found in the caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh. The text in the shared photo reads, "Alien Rock Paintings- 10,000-year-old rock paintings depicting aliens and UFOs found in caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh".

A 10,000-year-old alien rock painting depicting aliens and UFOs has been found in the caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The painting is from Nourlangie, one of the top rock art sites in Australia.

We did a Google reverse image research of the shared photo, leading us to photo stock websites with the same picture. Websites like Pinterest, Shutterstock, and Alamy have carried the photo. The image's description says, "Aboriginal rock art on Nourlangie Rock at Kakadu Nationalpark in Northern Territory of Australia".

Taking a clue from here, we did a keyword search using words like 'Aboriginal rock art' and 'Nourlangie Rock' on the internet and found an article by Smithsonian Magazine. The article is titled "Discover Ancient Rock Art in Australia's Northern Territory". The art site in the picture is called Nourlangie (Burrunggui), which human settlements have occupied for more than 50,000 years.

We also found the shared photo on Kakadu National Park, a government website of Australia. According to the website, the picture shows how Aboriginal people lived in this area through changing times. An excerpt from the website reads, "Aboriginal people lived here in the wet seasons, harvesting a variety of plants, such as water lilies, and as many as 70 types of animals including goanna, fish, freshwater mussels and birds".

We also did a keyword search on the internet using words like 'Alien Rock Paintings', which led us to The Times of India report of July 2014. The report mentions a 10,000-year-old rock painting depicting aliens and UFOs found in the Charama region of Chhatisgarh. However, the report carried a different photo from the one widely shared now with a similar claim.

In conclusion, aboriginal rock art on Nourlangie Rock at Kakadu Nationalpark in the Northern Territory of Australia is falsely shared as Alien Rock Paintings depicting aliens and UFOs found in caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh.

