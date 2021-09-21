All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Aboriginal Rock Art From Australia Falsely Shared As Alien Rock Painting Found in Chhattisgarh

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Aboriginal Rock Art From Australia Falsely Shared As Alien Rock Painting Found in Chhattisgarh

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Chhattisgarh,  21 Sep 2021 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Aboriginal rock art on Nourlangie Rock at Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory of Australia is falsely shared as an alien rock painting depicting aliens and UFOs found in the caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo is being widely shared on social media claiming that a ten-thousand-year-old alien rock painting that depicts aliens and UFOs is found in the caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh. The text in the shared photo reads, "Alien Rock Paintings- 10,000-year-old rock paintings depicting aliens and UFOs found in caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh".

'We Support Ram Temple', a Facebook page, posted the photo and called it "Unbelievable". This post has garnered over two thousand shares with 14 thousand likes.

'Indian Untold History', another Facebook page, posted the photo and captioned it, "Fact Check: True #mysterious #UNBELIEVABLE".

It is being widely shared on Facebook.

Claim:

A 10,000-year-old alien rock painting depicting aliens and UFOs has been found in the caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The painting is from Nourlangie, one of the top rock art sites in Australia.

We did a Google reverse image research of the shared photo, leading us to photo stock websites with the same picture. Websites like Pinterest, Shutterstock, and Alamy have carried the photo. The image's description says, "Aboriginal rock art on Nourlangie Rock at Kakadu Nationalpark in Northern Territory of Australia".

Image Credit: Alamy

Taking a clue from here, we did a keyword search using words like 'Aboriginal rock art' and 'Nourlangie Rock' on the internet and found an article by Smithsonian Magazine. The article is titled "Discover Ancient Rock Art in Australia's Northern Territory". The art site in the picture is called Nourlangie (Burrunggui), which human settlements have occupied for more than 50,000 years.

Image Credit: Smithsonian Magazine

We also found the shared photo on Kakadu National Park, a government website of Australia. According to the website, the picture shows how Aboriginal people lived in this area through changing times. An excerpt from the website reads, "Aboriginal people lived here in the wet seasons, harvesting a variety of plants, such as water lilies, and as many as 70 types of animals including goanna, fish, freshwater mussels and birds".

We also did a keyword search on the internet using words like 'Alien Rock Paintings', which led us to The Times of India report of July 2014. The report mentions a 10,000-year-old rock painting depicting aliens and UFOs found in the Charama region of Chhatisgarh. However, the report carried a different photo from the one widely shared now with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Times of India

In conclusion, aboriginal rock art on Nourlangie Rock at Kakadu Nationalpark in the Northern Territory of Australia is falsely shared as Alien Rock Paintings depicting aliens and UFOs found in caves of Charama, Chhattisgarh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Protest In Columbia Falsely Shared As Taliban Suffocating Christians To Death

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
chattisgarh 
ancient paintings 
Kakadu National Park 
Australia 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X