Punjab's New CM Charanjit Singh Channi Got Baptised? No, Video Is Of Someone Else

In September, amind high drama Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, announced his resignation from Indian National Congress (INC) and was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi as the new and first Dalit CM of the state.

Now, footage of a man donning a Sikh turban getting baptised to convert into Christianity is circulated, claiming that the man in the video is Punjab's new CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The footage is circulated on Facebook as well as Twitter claiming Charanjit Singh Channi had embraced Christianity.

A Facebook user posted the video and captioned it, "Glory to God". While writing this article, the post had garnered over 16K views with over 500 likes.

Another Facebook user posted the video and captioned, "Punjab CM take Baptism".



A Twitter user posted the video and captioned it, "*BAPTISM OF PUNJAB CM CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI (CONVERSION TO CHRISTIANITY)* His qualification to become the CM of the State of Punjab...".

Claim:

The video is of Charanjit Singh Channi, the new and first Dalit CM of Punjab, embracing Christianity.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the video is not the CM of Punjab; both of them have stark differences.

We carefully watched the footage and found that the pastor conducting the baptism ceremony says, "I baptise Simranjit Singh as Samuel, in the name of the father, the son, and the holy ghost in water".

We made a careful comparison between the man's appearance in the circulated video and Punjab's CM Charanjit Singh Channi and realised both of them have stark differences.

Comparision

We searched on the internet for media reports related to Charanjit Singh Channi if he has embraced Christianity, but we could not find any.



Therefore, footage of a man donning a Sikh turban and identified as Simranjit Singh is circulated with a false claim that the man is Punjab's new CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who has embraced Christianity.

