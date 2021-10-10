All section
Punjabs New CM Charanjit Singh Channi Got Baptised? No, Video Is Of Someone Else

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab's New CM Charanjit Singh Channi Got Baptised? No, Video Is Of Someone Else

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Punjab,  10 Oct 2021 11:09 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Footage of a man donning a Sikh turban getting baptised is circulated with a false claim that he is Punjab's new CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who has embraced Christianity.

In September, amind high drama Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, announced his resignation from Indian National Congress (INC) and was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi as the new and first Dalit CM of the state.

Now, footage of a man donning a Sikh turban getting baptised to convert into Christianity is circulated, claiming that the man in the video is Punjab's new CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

The footage is circulated on Facebook as well as Twitter claiming Charanjit Singh Channi had embraced Christianity.

A Facebook user posted the video and captioned it, "Glory to God". While writing this article, the post had garnered over 16K views with over 500 likes.

Another Facebook user posted the video and captioned, "Punjab CM take Baptism".

A Twitter user posted the video and captioned it, "*BAPTISM OF PUNJAB CM CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI (CONVERSION TO CHRISTIANITY)* His qualification to become the CM of the State of Punjab...".

Claim:

The video is of Charanjit Singh Channi, the new and first Dalit CM of Punjab, embracing Christianity.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the video is not the CM of Punjab; both of them have stark differences.

We carefully watched the footage and found that the pastor conducting the baptism ceremony says, "I baptise Simranjit Singh as Samuel, in the name of the father, the son, and the holy ghost in water".

We made a careful comparison between the man's appearance in the circulated video and Punjab's CM Charanjit Singh Channi and realised both of them have stark differences.

Comparision

We searched on the internet for media reports related to Charanjit Singh Channi if he has embraced Christianity, but we could not find any.

Therefore, footage of a man donning a Sikh turban and identified as Simranjit Singh is circulated with a false claim that the man is Punjab's new CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who has embraced Christianity.

