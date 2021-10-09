All section
Caste discrimination
Aaj Tak Anchor Diverts Discussion When Panellist Speaks Against Adani? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

Image Credit: Instagram

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Aaj Tak Anchor Diverts Discussion When Panellist Speaks Against Adani? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

India,  9 Oct 2021 11:23 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Yes, Aaj Tak anchor interrupted the panellist when the seizure of drugs at the Adani port was brought up during the discussion but later she also requested him to finish his statement.

Indian mainstream media has been facing criticism for its falling journalistic standards and biased coverage on issues.

A short clip from a bulletin of the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Chitra Tripathi, the news presenter, discusses the cruise ship drugs case in which the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended Aryan Khan, son of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and seven others, on 2 October.

Amid the discussion, Chitra Tripathi interrupts Anand Dubey, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena, once he began speaking about the seizure of around 3,000 Kilogram heroine at the Adani port in Mundra, Gujarat.

Nimo Tai 2.0, a parody Twitter account, posted the clip and captioned, "Shhhhhh. Koi Adani ka naam nahi lega. While writing this article, the tweet has garnered over 3,000 retweets and around 11K likes.

Manjul, an editorial cartoonist, posted the clip via Twitter and captioned, "Gold standard of journalism…"

The Second Angle, an Instagram account of a media company, further amplified the clip with a similar narrative. They captioned it, "Drugs at Adani Port: How media is trying to cover it up".

Hindus against RSS, a Facebook page posted the clip and captioned, "Dalal Hodi media patlakar Adani ka naam suntehi bokhla gayi…"

The clip from the bulletin is widely shared on Facebook as well as Twitter.

Claim:

Aaj Tak's news presenter diverted the discussion when the seizure of drugs at the Adani port was brought up during the discussion.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Chitra Tripathi interrupted Anand Dubey to provide updates related to the cruise ship drugs raid case. After providing the updates, she requested him to finish his statement.

We found the full version of the bulletin on the YouTube channel of Aaj Tak, uploaded on 3 October. The bulletin was titled, "Cruise Drugs Case: 'बादशाह' का बेटा विलन? Aryan Khan Arrested".

The bulletin consisted of six guests, including Ram Kadam-spokesperson Maharashtra Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Anand Dubey-spokesperson Shiv Sena, and four others from the entertainment industry.

Anand Dubey begins speaking at time frame 3:00 and is interrupted by Chitra Tripathi at time frame 3:41 when he mentions the seizure of around 3,000 Kilogram heroine at the Adani port in Mundra Gujarat.

After interrupting, she provides the updates related to Aryan Khan and the sections under which he has been apprehended. A correspondent joins her via teleconferencing who gives detailed information about the sections put on Aryan Khan and other accused.

Later, at time frame 9:22, Chitra Tripathi returns to the discussion and requests Anand Dubey to finish his statement citing that she had to interrupt him while he was speaking before. Then Anand Dubey continues to talk about the seizure of around 3,000 Kilogram heroine at the Adani port in Mundra in Gujarat.

Clearly, the clip that is doing rounds on social media is passed off with a false claim. Yes, the Aaj Tak news presenter interrupted when the seizure of drugs at the Adani port was brought up during the discussion, but later she also requested the panellist to finish his statement.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Tearing Of Tricolor Falsely Linked To Farmers' Protest In India

