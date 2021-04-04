Fact Check

Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Has No Caste Atrocity Angle To It

A video of a girl being beaten by her family members for allegedly eloping with a boy of another caste is being shared with a false SC/ST atrocity angle to it.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 April 2021 7:39 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Facebook

Social media users are sharing a video of a girl being brutally thrashed by a group of people. The video is being shared with the claim that the girl is being beaten for being from the Scheduled Caste community and for going to defecate in the field of upper caste people.

The video has the caption, "I request you to help her; think her as your sister and share this video so that media and those raising slogans of 'Beti Bachao should receive the video, please share it in all group. Her mistake was just this much that the girl was from Harijan samaj and went to defecate in the field of a Brahmin."

Link to the post.

The video is widely shared on Facebook.


Claim:

The lady in the video is from Schedule Caste and is being beaten by upper caste people.

Fact check:

On breaking the video into keyframes and doing a reverse image search, we found that The Hindu published a screengrab of the video in a report on June 30, 2019. According to the report, a 21-year-old tribal woman was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh. She was assaulted for allegedly eloping with a Dalit man.


TV9 had also published the video of the girl being thrashed on its YouTube channel.

Aaj Tak had also reported the incident. According to Aaj Tak, the girl in the video is from a tribal community, and her family members beat her for allegedly eloping with a boy of the Dalit community.

Hence, a video of a girl being beaten due to a love affair by her family members is being shared with a false caste atrocity angle.

The video was also viral in 2019 with a similar claim then The Quint had debunked it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fake Claim Of Derek O'Brien Writing Letter To EC To Complain About Booth Capturing In North Kolkata Viral

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

