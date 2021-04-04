Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Has No Caste Atrocity Angle To It

Social media users are sharing a video of a girl being brutally thrashed by a group of people. The video is being shared with the claim that the girl is being beaten for being from the Scheduled Caste community and for going to defecate in the field of upper caste people.

The video has the caption, "I request you to help her; think her as your sister and share this video so that media and those raising slogans of 'Beti Bachao should receive the video, please share it in all group. Her mistake was just this much that the girl was from Harijan samaj and went to defecate in the field of a Brahmin."

The video is widely shared on Facebook.





The lady in the video is from Schedule Caste and is being beaten by upper caste people.

On breaking the video into keyframes and doing a reverse image search, we found that The Hindu published a screengrab of the video in a report on June 30, 2019. According to the report, a 21-year-old tribal woman was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh. She was assaulted for allegedly eloping with a Dalit man.





TV9 had also published the video of the girl being thrashed on its YouTube channel.



Aaj Tak had also reported the incident. According to Aaj Tak, the girl in the video is from a tribal community, and her family members beat her for allegedly eloping with a boy of the Dalit community.

Hence, a video of a girl being beaten due to a love affair by her family members is being shared with a false caste atrocity angle.

The video was also viral in 2019 with a similar claim then The Quint had debunked it.

