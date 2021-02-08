Right-wing social media users are sharing a tweet purportedly from Bollywood singer Caralisa Monteiro to portray her as a Hinduphobic person. The Tweet says, "Every time a Hindu is killed, I get orgasmic pleasure. Modi might dream Congress Mukht Bharat, but we will get Hindu Mukt India soon. Amen."





Postcard News, which is known for spreading fake information, took the same tweet with another tweet by Caralisa to show her as Hinduphobic.





Many Twitter users are sharing the screenshot of the tweet.

The screenshot is also viral on Facebook.







BJP Member Major Surendra Poonia tweeted the screenshot with the caption, "Meet Caralisa Monteiro-The brand ambassador of AAP and Kejriwal's Idea of India, Make her famous so that the entire world will understand. Arvind Kejriwal what wrong has te nation done to you? What do you want AAP?".

Claim:

The viral tweet praying for the death of Hindus is from Caralisa Monteiro.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian observed that the viral Tweet did not mention the device from which it was tweeted. While all tweets always mention the device from which the tweet is done.

Viral tweet where the name of the device is not mentioned.





Original tweet where the name of the device is mentioned.

We also searched the Twitter handle of Caralisa and found no such tweet from her account. On January 1, 2021, only one tweet was done from her account, where she tweeted regarding a report by The Logical Indian on 'Maharashtra's village panchayat passing a resolution to ban a 'Gang rape survivor'.

On February 6, Caralisa herself tweeted to deny any such tweet and inform that a case was registered against the fake tweet. She tweeted, "Tell your dad to close WhatsApp University. And a case has been filed against this fake tweet."

Hence, the tweet claiming to be from Caralisa is fake.

