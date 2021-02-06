Fact Check: Collage Of Old Images Shared To Portray Delhi Police Instigated Republic Day Violence

Social media users are sharing a photo collage having two images. In the first image, the police officer's hand is highlighted with something written on it. In the other photo, the police can be seen holding stones in hands. Both the images are viral with the claim that it is of January 26, 2021, when scuffle erupted between the Delhi police and the farmers, holding tractor rally to show their agitation against the three farm laws. The post is shared to insinuate that the violence on Republic Day was instigated by Delhi police and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) supporters.





The collage is viral on social media with the caption, "Pictures speak for themselves, see what is happening in the country."

A Twitter user,मीना_Meena(आप की आवाज), shared the image with the caption, "Pictures speak for themselves, see what is happening in the country. 26/01/2021 IT0 or lal Qila."

The post is viral on Facebook.





The image is also viral on Twitter.

Claim:

The viral image is of violence that happened in Delhi on Republic Day.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian checked for both images separately.

Image 1:





On doing the reverse image search with the keyword 'Police', we found a higher resolution of the image published by a Twitter handle, Ashaduzjaman Ashad on April 22, 2020. In the higher resolution picture, RSS was written on the hand of the police officer. The image was shared with the caption, "#Delhi and #Uttar Pradesh Police, No RSS bullying forces police raids ??? #Modi Prime Minister #Modi #rssofficer #India Proof is down." Since the farmers' protest started in September 2020, hence the image is not associated with farmers' protest.

AltNews found that the viral image was also published by a Twitter handle, UHD Tamil, on February 15, 2020. The image showed a police officer with RSS written on his hand and it was shared with the caption, "Police? Evil of the occult? #CAAProtest #Chennai #ChennaiBagh #ChennaiShaheenBagh #Chennaiagainst_CAA_NRC #ChennaiPolice #CAA_NRC_Protests." While no more details of this image were found, we could evidently say it is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protest.

Image 2:





The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the image was earlier viral in February 2020, when people claimed it to be of riots that happened in northeast Delhi in February as retaliation to agitation against Citizenship Act. BoomLive had then debunked the claim, saying the image was not associated with Delhi riots.

The image was also viral in 2017, associating it with the Jallikattu row that happened that year.

AltNews traced back the viral image to 2013. The image was published by a Facebook page, Nirmalagiri College SFI﻿ on August 23, 2013, without any caption.

While the source of either of the images is not known, we could evidently conclude that these images are old and not associated with the ongoing farmers' protest.

