Photo Of Pink Buses Launched By BJP In Assam Shared By Congress Handles As Part Of Campaign Promise For UP Elections

An image of three women taking selfies in front of a Pink bus is shared on social media claiming that now women will not be victims of molestation because the ''Congress government'' in UP will give free bus services for women. The handles of the Indian National Congress shared the image on Sunday as a part of their campaign.

UP EAST YOUTH CONGRESS shared this image on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi, "महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए, अब महिलाओं को निःशुल्क बस सेवा. #Ayegi_Congress"



[English Translation: Keeping in mind the safety of women, now free bus service for women. #Ayegi_Congress]

The pictures were tweeted by the official Twitter accounts of the Bihar Congress and Himachal Pradesh Congress Sevadal with a caption- महिलाओं के लिए फ्री बस सेवा लाएंगे। महिलाओं को मुफ्त, सुलभ और सुरक्षित बस सेवा मुहैया करवाएंगे।। ये वादे नहीं प्रतिज्ञाएं हैं। #111CongressDubara". [English translation: Now women will not be the victims of molestation. The Congress government will provide free bus service for women. These are commitments, not just promises. #111CongressDubara".]





Several users also shared this image on Facebook and Twitter as well. Click here, here, here and here to read.

Claim:

The viral image shows Congress party will launch a free bus service for women.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the photo and found it misleading. The viral image is from Assam when the Assam government launched free bus services for women and elderly people.

We ran a google reverse image search of the viral image and found a similar image in reports of India.com dated 10 January 2021. In English, the article's title reads "Pink Buses for Women, Senior Citizens: Assam CM Launches Free Dedicated Bus Service." According to the report, Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal started 25 pink buses under Bhraman Sarathi Scheme, exclusively for women and senior citizens to travel within the city of Guwahati. The report says that it is a free bus service for women and elderly citizens.

On further investigation, we also found the same image in a report of Eastern Mirror. According to the report, Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowar stated that they started this bus service for women to make their travel safe and comfortable. This bus service shall run in 5 routes within Guwahati city. Websites like Outlook, The Economic Times also reported the same.

We also came across a tweet done by CMO Assam's verified Twitter account on 09 January 2021, in which similar buses can be seen.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal flagged off a fleet of 25 Pink Buses under Bhraman Sarathi scheme in presence of Industry & Transport Minister Shri @cmpatowary in Guwahati.



Under this scheme, women & senior citizens can avail free bus services for their commute within Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/YPUkS8tgqL — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 9, 2021

Our investigation shows that the picture shared by Congress official social media handles with the claim that Congress will bring free bus service for women is from January 2021. It was taken during the program of the Assam BJP government, Yatra Sarathi Yojana, in which Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal started 25 pink buses for women and senior citizens. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

