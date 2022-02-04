All section
Caste discrimination
Posters Of BSPs Victory Installed In Lucknow Metro? No, Viral Image Is Edited

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Posters Of BSP's Victory Installed In Lucknow Metro? No, Viral Image Is Edited

Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Feb 2022 11:52 AM GMT

People on social media shared this billboard with a claim that billboards of the upcoming BSP government have already started appearing in Lucknow Metro. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

To win the upcoming UP elections, political parties are spending huge money on promotions in form of billboards and tv advertisements.

Meanwhile, a billboard of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) placed on a metro station is going viral on social media. In the viral image, a billboard of a girl with a logo of Lucknow metro can be seen. In the viral billboard, it is written in Hindi, "बसपा के कानूनराज से, महिलाएं सुरक्षित आज से." [English Translation: With BSP's rule of law, women are safe from today.]

People on social media shared this billboard with a claim that billboards of the upcoming BSP government have already started appearing in Lucknow Metro.

A Twitter user shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "लखनऊ मेट्रो में आगामी #बसपा सरकार के पोस्टर अभी से लगना शुरू हो गए हैं."

[English Translation: The billboard of the upcoming #BSP government in Lucknow Metro have already started appearing.]

Another user wrote, "लखनऊ मैट्रो जब ऐ पोस्टर लगा था कानून का राज बसपा सरकार में महिलाए सुरक्षित हैं ! जो बोलते थे मैट्रो अखिलेश कि देन हैं योगी कि देन हैं वो सबसे बड़े झुठे मक्कार हैं."

[English Translation: When a billboard was put up in Lucknow Metro that women are safe in the BSP's rule of law, Those who used to say that Metro is Akhilesh's gift, Yogi's gift, they are the biggest liars.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral image shows the Billboard of the upcoming BSP government on women safety in Lucknow Metro.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it fake. The viral billboard is edited.

During our initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found the same picture of Bilboard uploaded by Llllline.com website. It is to be noted that Llllline is a website that sells digital artwork around the world.

Image Credit: Llllline.com

We also found the similar image on a website named Pikbest. It is to be noted that the tunnel part (Background) of the image looks similar to the viral picture. However, no BSP advertisement was there. It appears that the viral image has been created with the help of editing software. Pikbest is a website that sells templates for ads. We also compared the viral image with the template mentioned on Pikbest website. Below you can see the comparision.

Comparision (Image Credit: Pikbest)

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is edited and created with the help of editing software. Its basically a template that is used for digital advertising. No such advertisement has been placed in Lucknow Metro. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

UttarPradesh 
Elections 
BSP 
mayawati 
Poster 
Billboard 

