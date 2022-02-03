TV9 Bharatvarsh Interviews BJP Members As Muslims Supporting Yogi Adityanath In Upcoming UP Elections

TV9 Bharatvarsh telecasted a video report titled 'M-Factor'. This show was exclusively about the Muslim voters and their choice for Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a snippet of the report on Twitter where a woman named Alisha Siddiqui can be heard saying that Yogi Adityanath will form the government in UP. In the viral video, the nameplate reads, "Alisha Siddiqui, a Muslim voter from Nurpur, Bijnor". Alisha spoke in favour of the BJP and how the condition of women has improved under the Yogi government. The reporter said, "Why do you think you like Yogi Ji...Alisha Siddiqui, like the Yogi regime? Alisha then responds that women are more secure under Yogi rule. Therefore, I believe...Yogi Adityanath will form the government again this time. Through this video report, it is being claimed that Muslim voters of Nurpur, Bijnor, are supporting Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections.

Sambit Patra while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास..इसीलिए उत्तर प्रदेश का जन-जन कहे एक बार फिर योगी सरकार."

[English Translation: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas...That is why the people of Uttar Pradesh are saying once again Yogi government.]



Sambit Patra's tweet was retweeted by Sant Prasad Rai, Managing editor of TV9 Bharatvarsh. He congratulated the reporter Shree Nivash for his report showing the 'ground reality of UP'.

BJP UP Uttar Pradesh official Twitter handle shared this video too.

Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, a BJP leader, shared this video on Facebook with the same caption.

TV9 Bharatvarsh show 'M Factor' highlights the reality of UP, and Muslims are supporting Yogi Adityanath in this upcoming UP election.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. During our investigation, we found that the people interviewed during the show are either active members of the Bharatiya Janata Party or somehow associated with them.

Man in a white cap and beard claimed himself to be a BJP member.

We watched the whole video uploaded on the YouTube channel of TV9 Bharatvarsh. At 7 minutes 04 seconds of timestamp, the reporter is talking to an unknown person mentioned as "Muslim Voter of Noorpur", and he says, "We need to convert the hatred into Love". The reporter asked him, "Who will replace hate with love?" He took the name of Nurpur MLA and BJP's candidate CP Singh. The reporter then asked the man three times, "Are you from BJP? You are Bhaajpai?" To which the man replied- "Yes, right now I am in BJP." Below, you can see the interaction.

Alisha Siddiqui:

At 8:44 seconds of timestamp, the reporter interviewed a girl named "Alisha Siddiqui". Taking a hint from it, we did a google search and found her Facebook ID named Alisha Hussain Siddiqui. On scanning her Facebook profile, we learned that Alisha is associated with BJP and very much active in Bijnor politics. In her bio, Alisha has described herself as a politician. Below you can see some pictures shared by Alisha on her profile which establishes that she is a BJP worker.



We also found her Instagram Profile. She has shared a newspaper clip in which Alisha was identified as BJP leader from Noorpur in Bijnor.

After her interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh went viral, she wrote on Facebook and mentioned that she is a supporter and voter of the Bharatiya Janata Party.



We then contacted Narendra Pratap, a local Journalist who helped us identify some other Muslim people in the interview.

Amzad Ali Ansari

At around 14:44, the reporter is seen taking an interview of a Muslim voter from Dhampur named "Amzad Ali Ansari". Narendra Pratap informed The Logical Indian that the said person is the district vice president representing minorities of Bijnor.



Pratap also shared images where his designation is clearly mentioned in the poster. Amzad Ali Ansari can be seen sharing dais with other BJP members, proving that he is clearly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

We also contacted Amjad Ali with Narendra Pratap's help. While talking to The Logical Indian, Amjad Ali mentioned that he has been a member of the BJP for the last 7 years. He said,'' I have been a supporter of the BJP since the Yogi Government came into power. Media came and started asking us about the current government, and we replied the same."



Amjad Ali Ansari (Red Box) in BJP's Poster and during an event organised by BJP

Javed Multani:

At around 16:20 minutes, the reporter is seen interviewing Javed Multani, and Javed is praising Yogi Government with a poem. Narendra Pratap shared the poster of BJP wherein the image of Javed Multani with his designation can be seen. In the poster, his designation reads, "Former Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly Secretary, Dhampur."







We also found Javed Multani's Facebook profile, where his display picture includes a BJP symbol. We also tried to contact Javed Multani, but he didn't respond to our phone call. The article will be updated if he responds.



Daud Ali:



At 17:13 seconds timestamp, the reporter interviewed a man identified as Daud Ali, a Muslim voter of Dhampur. Narendra Pratap told us that Daud is closely associated with BJP MLA Ashok Rana. Narendra then shared some images of Daud Ali in which he can be seen with Ashok Rana's nephew Udit Narayan.

Daud Ali (Yellow Box) during an event in BJP Office and with Udit Narayan, Nephew of BJP MLA Ashok Rana

We also contacted Daud Ali, who said he is associated with BJP, and not only him but many people interviewed during the show are somehow linked with BJP. The reporter also interviewed Nazakat Hussain and Mohammad Mubeen, and they are also BJP workers. At 13:43 of timestamp, one can see the byte of Nazakat Hussain and at 15:20 of timestamp interview of Mohammad Mubeen can be seen.

It is evident from our investigation that out of 11 Muslim people interviewed during TV9 Bharatvarsh show 'M Factor', seven people were either active members of the Bharatiya Janata Party or in some way associated with them. The interview was presented to show that Muslim voters of Nurpur, Bijnor, are supporting BJP CM candidate Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections. Sambit Patra shared the same video clip. Hence, the viral claim is misleading. The Logical Indian could not identify four people interviewed during the show. We will update the story once we get any leads.

AltNews has fact-checked the same claim before.



