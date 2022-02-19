Old Survey Of Punjab Kesari Shared In Context Of Recent UP Elections

In the political fray of the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, there has been a rapid rise of misinformation across social media. A newspaper clip of "Punjab Kesari" is going viral on social media. In the viral front-page newspaper clip, a survey can be seen in which it has been claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is leading the race for CM in UP. Newspaper cutting says that after Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav is at number two, followed by Varun Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

A Facebook user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "बहन जी आ रही है. जय बसपा."

[English Translation: Sister Mayawati Ji is coming. Jai BASPA.]

Another user wrote, "जयभीम। 22 में बसपा सरकार उ, प्र,. आदरणीय, साथियों बसपा प्रत्येक चरण में चरणबद्ध तरीके से उ, प्र में 5 वीं बार सरकार बनाने के लिए अग्रसर है । बहकावे, भटकते और किसी के किसी भी तरह के झांसे में नहीं आना है । मतदान के दिन सिर्फ हाथी निशान वाला बटन दबाना है."



[English Translation: Jai Bheem. Respected friends, BSP is progressing to form the government for the 5th time in Uttar Pradesh in a phased manner. Do not be deceived, wander and fall in any kind of pretence of anyone. On the day of polling, only the button with the elephant symbol has to be pressed.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral newspaper clip claims that BSP chief Mayawati is leading in the CM race in UP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper clip is from 2016.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and found a similar image was shared by a Twitter user back in 2016. The news clip seen in the tweet looks exactly the same as seen in the viral image. Observing the newspaper clip carefully, we find the date mentioned on it is 1 May 2016, which clearly means that the viral image is not recent.

#mayawatinextupcm @BspUp2017 @BspUp2017 @BSP4BHARAT @BSPinUP up ki janta ne thana hai 2017 mai bahan jee ko cm banana hai pic.twitter.com/d7sg6ZR4UO — Haji Irshad Ahmad (@HajiIrshadAhma1) November 22, 2016





On searching more, we found a tweet done by BJP leader and MP Varun Gandhi in which the same viral newspaper clip can be seen. Varun had posted this clip mentioning that this is the first credible survey of the 2017 UP Assembly Elections.

First credible UP survey for the upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/EuUnD4eGP5 — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) May 1, 2016

We also looked for the Punjab Kesari viral newspaper clip but couldn't find it. However, it is evident from the images shared by Varun Gandhi in 2016 that the viral newspaper clip is not recent. Also, it has nothing to do with the upcoming elections, and hence, the viral claim is false.

