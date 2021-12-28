CCTV Footage Of Boy Stabbing Girl In Gopalganj, Bihar Shared With False Communal Spin

A CCTV footage of a boy stabbing a girl has gone viral with the claim that a Muslim boy stabbed a girl after she had protested against "love jihad". The video shows a boy assaulting and stabbing a girl several times.

In the video, three girls with bags are seen walking along a road. Meanwhile, a boy standing on the side of the road approaches the girls and starts to assault one of them. The video shows the boy stabbing the girl repeatedly, even as bystanders attempt to stop him.

The boy is then restrained as more bystanders arrive at the scene.

गोपालगंज (बिहार):

लव जिहाद का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को

"गुड्डा असरफ अली" ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी कर दिया।



13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया। pic.twitter.com/twP1ReORr1 — विश्वास राजपूत (रुद्र) (@RUDRA_VSR) December 24, 2021

A Twitter user while sharing this video, wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "गोपालगंज (बिहार): लव जिहाद का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को "गुड्डा असरफ अली" ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी कर दिया। 13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया."

[English Translation: Gopalganj (Bihar): Gudda Asraf Ali stabbed Class VIII schoolgirl for protesting against love jihad with knives in broad daylight. Stabbed her eight times in 13 seconds with a knife.]

गोपालगंज (बिहार):

लव जिहाद का विरोध करने पर आठवीं की स्कूली छात्रा को

"गुड्डा असरफ अली" ने दिन-दहाड़े चाकुओं से छलनी कर दिया।



13 सेकेंड में 8 बार चाकू से वार किया। pic.twitter.com/twP1ReORr1 — विश्वास राजपूत (रुद्र) (@RUDRA_VSR) December 24, 2021





The video is viral across Facebook and Twitter with the same caption.

Claim:

Muslim boy stabbed a Hindu girl after she protested against "love jihad''.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false as the incident happened in Gopalganj, Bihar and did not have any communal angle. Both the accused and the victim belong to the same Muslim community.



We conducted a keyword search on Google using relevant keywords, leading us to several news articles covering the incident on 19 & 20 December. Media outlets such as Asianet News, Amar Ujala, News 18, TV9, Navbharat Times, etc., covered the incident.

The incident happened on 19 December, in Pratappur village of Majhagarh police station area in Gopalganj, Bihar. The accused is identified as Gudda, and the victim is identified as Khushboo Parveen. According to reports, the victim is a class 8 student in Maktab School and was constantly harassed by Gudda. The girl's family complained to the accused's family several times, but he did not stop. Later, on 19 December, when the girl was going to school with her friends, she was stabbed with a knife by Gudda.





The girl was admitted to Sadar Hospital, but after her condition became critical, she was referred to Gorakhpur for better treatment. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The special investigation team (SIT) has arrested the accused but tension prevails in the village, due to which a large number of police forces have been deployed there.



We conducted a keyword search on YouTube using relevant keywords, leading us to several video reports covering the same incident. YouTube channels covered the incident, such as Zee Bihar Jharkhand, News 18 Bihar Jharkhand, Bihar Tak, etc.

Evidently, the video is shared with a false communal spin. The incident did not have any communal angle as both the accused and the victim belong to the same community.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Mumbai's Zoo Renamed After A Muslim Seer? No, Viral Claim Is False!