Mumbai's Zoo Renamed After A Muslim Seer? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A photo of a black granite signboard that reads, "Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Bagh" in three different languages—Urdu, Hindi, and English—is going viral on social media. The photo is shared claiming that Mumbai's only zoo, the 'Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo', also called Rani Baug, has been renamed after a Muslim seer by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane shared the photo. He is the son of Narayan Rane, the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the state's former Chief Minister.

Pratik Karpe, the secretary of the BJP wing in Mumbai, also shared the photo.

One more example of increasing Mogulshahi under CM @OfficeofUT .



So From Veer Mata Jijamata Udyan to "Hazrat Hazi Peer Baba Rani Baug" ?



By the way this is the same place where Penguins are kept which was vision of @AUThackeray #MahaVasuliAgadhi pic.twitter.com/tcdRMObl3e — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) December 21, 2021

The picture is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim. Click here, here, here, and here to view.

Claim:

Mumbai's Rani Baug has been renamed Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Bagh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The name of the Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo has not been changed. The viral photo is a directional signboard installed on the zoo's premises.

We searched on the internet using relevant keywords to find news reports on the renaming of Mumbai's only zoo. But we could not find any such article.

We searched on the internet for the zoo's website and social media accounts. We found the official Facebook page and official Twitter handle of the zoo named 'The Mumbai Zoo'.

On 22 December, both the accounts issued a clarification on the signboard that read, 'Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Bagh' and the viral claim. The accounts shared the photos of the signboard from different angles and captioned them in the Marathi language.

It reads in English, "There is a dargah at one end of the Rani Baug. Its name is 'Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Ranibaghwale'. It has been there since the establishment of Rani Baug in 1861. The board seen in the photo is just a directive board showing the place of the dargah. Instead of 'Ranibaghwale', it was mistakenly written as 'Rani Baug'. The board was installed about four years ago while decorating the Rani Baug.





According to an article in The Free Press Journal, published on 22 December, Kishori Pednekar, the Mayor of Mumbai, refuted the claim and clarified that the name of Rani Baug has not been changed. The article cites the Mayor saying, "The name of Veer Jeejamata Udyan has not been changed yet. It is not so simple that anyone can come and change the name of the Udyan. There is a dargah inside the Udyan where people from all religions visit. The plaque has been there in Rani Baug for the last six years, but no one has objected till today. Suddenly someone wakes up and posts a mischievous message on Twitter."

Evidently, a picture of a signboard is shared out of context to falsely claim that the name of Mumbai's Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo has been renamed Hazrat Haji Peer Baba Rani Baug. However, the signboard was installed four years ago as a directive board to assist visitors.



