Caste discrimination
BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid

Tamil Nadu,  9 Jun 2022 10:31 AM GMT

While sharing this image, many BJP leaders claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are hoisting their party flag in Tamil Nadu. The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim.

A photo showing four people standing on the shoulders of the person below them, so that they could put up the flag of the Bharatiya Janata Party on a pole is going viral on social media. It s being said that the viral picture is from Tamil Nadu. While sharing it, many BJP leaders claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are hoisting their party flag by standing in a dangerous way in Tamil Nadu.

Prajwal Busta, Spokesperson of BJP Himachal Pradesh shared this image and wrote a caption which reads, "Lotus is blooming in Tamil Nadu तमिलनाडु भगवामय होने की तरफ अग्रसर- संगठन गढ़े चलो, सुपंथ पर बढ़े चलो."

[English Translation: Lotus is blooming in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu heading towards saffronisation. Let's build the organization, let's grow on the cult.]

BJP leader Ravindra Gupta and CT Ravi shared this image and wrote, "Lotus is blooming in Tamil Nadu."



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral image shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers hoisting their party flag in Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we found that several users pointed out CT Ravi's tweet and called it edited.

On searching more, we found a tweet shared by Shirisha Swaero Akinapall, state spokesperson of BSP, on May 31, 2022, in which similar image can be seen. However, the flag in this picture was of BSP, not of BJP. The caption of the tweet reads in English, "Our brothers and sisters climbed the ladder and hoisted the blue flag at the heartbeat of the masses. Millions of such youths are following in the footsteps of @RSPraveenSwaero for the establishment of a Bahujan Rajya Sabha in Telangana. @Mayawati."

On searching more, we found Dr RS Praveen Kumar. Bahujan Samaj Party, Telangana Chief Coordinator also shared the same post in which the flag of BSP can be seen. He wrote, "This is@BSP4Telangana at work. No rest till we make poor as rulers."

We did a keyword search on google and found the same flag on a website named StarPNG.com. It was uploaded on 07 March 2019. We compared the image of the flag available on the website with the viral image. Below you can see the comparison. Thus the flag was copied from StarPNG website and morphed into the viral image.

Image Comparision (Credit: Star PNG)

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral image showing to claim BJP flag hoisted by its party members by forming a human pyramid in Tamil Nadu is morphed. In the original picture, the BSP flag was hoisted by their party workers. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Images Of Bus Accidents Revived Linking To Uttarkashi Accident

Tamil Nadu 
BJP 
BJP Flag 
BSP 
Mophed 

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
