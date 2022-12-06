AAP Leader Shared Old Video Of BJP Workers Distributing Alcohol As Visuals From Delhi MCD Elections

In the fray of the Delhi Municipal corporation elections, a video has gone viral with a claim that alcohol was distributed by the BJP workers ahead of the 2022 Municipal Corporation elections in Nawada, ward 114 of Delhi. The video shows men wearing BJP scarves and caps pouring out alcohol into cups held by people. The cameraperson shows people pouring alcohol into cups held by people gathering around.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindu which reads, "नवादा वार्ड 114 में भाजपा की शानदार रैली चल रही है। आराम से, धक्का मुक्की मत करो। सबको मिलेगा। बहुत शराब है भाजपा के पास."

[English Translation: BJP's grand rally is going on in Nawada Ward 114. Take it easy, don't push. Everyone will get it. BJP has a lot of liquor.]

नवादा वार्ड 114 में भाजपा की शानदार रैली चल रही है। आराम से, धक्का मुक्की मत करो। सबको मिलेगा। बहुत शराब है भाजपा के पास! pic.twitter.com/iIZMaON1Hu — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) December 3, 2022













Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2021.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes, leading us to a Dainik Bhaskar report published in December 2021. The report mentions Congress leaders stating that the incident occurred after BJP leader JP Nadda's rally in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

As per another report by LiveHindustan published on December 20, 2021, the incident took place in the lead-up to the UP Assembly Elections held from February to March 2022. The report also notes that no BJP leader had responded to claims made by the Congress leaders in the viral video.

After a keyword search on YouTube, we came across this video published by TEN News on December 22, 2021. In the video, Youth Congress leader Srinivas B.V. can be heard saying that the incident of alcohol distribution took place in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. His statement can be heard from 0.18 in the video. He says, "See how in Haridwar, to entice crowds, such a big shop of alcohol has been established. I ask the Prime Minister to identify who these people are from what they are wearing." He then asks members of the BJP, including Smriti Irani, to speak up on the incident.

Srinivas is referring to the rally held by the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda, on December 18 2021.



Srinivas BV also tweeted the same video in December 2021. In the video, Srinivas says, "See how a huge liquor shop was set up in Haridwar to attract crowds to Naddaji's rally." The tweet's caption reads, "The way the BJP people shed rivers of liquor in Devbhoomi Haridwar, has the Prime Minister or Smriti Irani been able to recognize them yet by looking at their clothes?".

We also found that the same video was shared by the Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh unit back in December 2021, linking the video from Uttar Pradesh.

Conclusion:

From our Fact Check, we found that the video showing the distribution of alcohol dates back to December 20, 2021. Congress leaders have stated that the video was filmed in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, during a rally held by the president of BJP, J.P. Nadda, on December 18 2021. We were unable to ascertain where the video was shot independently. However, we can affirm that the video was not filmed during the recent Delhi BJP rally held ahead of the MCD polls.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

