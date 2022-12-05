No, This Video Circulated By Zee News Does Not Show Muslim Man Urinating On Gulab Jamun; Viral Video Is A Prank

A video of a man supposedly urinating into a vessel full of gulab jamuns is going viral across social media, claiming that it shows a person from the Muslim community publicly urinating into gulab jamun at a wedding.

The claim is being circulated with the claim that it shows 'food jihad', which is a right-wing conspiracy that persons from the Muslim community are attempting to endanger the lives of Hindus by contaminating their food. Previously, claims have gone viral, falsely claiming that Muslims were spitting into food to corrupt the religion of Hindus.



Claim:

In the viral video, the man can be seen with his back to the camera, where it appears as if he is supposedly urinating into the vessel of gulab jamuns. The video was circulated by Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand on December 2, 2022, captioned, "The man did something like this in the food being prepared for the wedding; you will be disgusted to see."

The video was also shared on Zee 5 with the caption, 'Man seen urinating in Gulab Jamun, published on December 3, 2022.

The Facebook page, Hindustani Reporter also shared the video on December 3 with the caption, "After eating spit, drinking urine: Viral video of man urinating in Gulab jamun is being linked to the Muslim community."

Dr Richa Singh, the head of social media for the Uttar Pradesh BJP Youth Wing, tweeted the video with the claim, "What is the name of this Jihad, coming after food jihad?"





Is that Same DNA doing susu in gulabjamuns ? pic.twitter.com/u5vJX9Fvoy — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) December 2, 2022

The video is viral across Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is a prank video, and the man in the viral video did not urinate in the vessel.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes, which led us to this video uploaded on the Instagram page of user @ashiq.billota. The video's caption contains a few smiling emojis highlighting the supposedly humorous nature of the video.

As we watched the video, we found that the person can be seen holding a bottle from which a liquid is seen being poured into the vessel. This is edited out from the viral video.

A bottle can be seen in the last few frames of the original video, which is clearly not present in the viral video. The edit is done to show that the man seen in the video is urinating into the gulab jamun vessel. As per our screenshot below, the bottle can be seen clearly.

We scanned the Instagram page of @ashiq.billota and came across several videos which contained meme and satirical content, adult humour, and pranks with sexual connotations.

In a video, we noticed that the Instagram page was posting videos in collaboration with another page, @funtaap. This Instagram account also posts similar memes and prank content.

In a video posted on July 23, 2022, @funtaap, a boy can be seen swimming in a pool, and another boy stands over him with his back to the camera. With the camera angle, it appears that the boy is urinating over him. But actually, he holds a water pump at the swimming pool, revealed at the last moment, as seen in the viral video.

Conclusion:

We found that the claim of the Muslim man urinating into the vessel of gulab jamun is false as the video showing the act is a prank video. The person can be seen holding a bottle from which a liquid is seen being poured into the vessel. The video is uploaded by an Instagram account that regularly posts memes and prank content. Thus, we can conclude that the viral video is circulated with a misleading claim.

