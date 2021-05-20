Fact Check

Fake Tweet Of Israel PM In Regard To India's Fight Against Terrorism Viral

A tweet purportedly done by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone viral. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verifies the tweet.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   20 May 2021 12:02 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Fake Tweet Of Israel PM In Regard To Indias Fight Against Terrorism Viral

Image Credit: Wikipedia

A screenshot of a tweet purportedly done by Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, is widely shared on social media. The tweet is done in Hindi and read in English as "I am able to fight terrorism because our enemies are only on the other side of the border and not inside our nation.

Many social media users are sharing the image.

The image is also shared on Facebook.


Claim:

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has tweeted that India's enemies are within the nation.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian observed that the tweet was done by a Twitter handle @afjinser. On searching for the Twitter handle @afjinser, we found that the account was suspended.


The two Twitter accounts through which Benjamin Netanyahu communicate are @netanyahu and @IsraeliPM. None of these Twitter handles mentioned anything about the status of terrorism in India. Moreover, the viral tweet is in Hindi, while no tweets done by either of the official accounts are in Hindi.

Hence, the tweet is done by a fake ID, and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has done no such tweet.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Disturbing Image Of Children's Dead Bodies Goes Viral Claiming It To Be Of Palestine

Claim Review :  Israels PM Benjamin Netanyahu has tweeted that Indias enemies are within the nation.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

