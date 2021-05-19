Disturbing Image Of Children's Dead Bodies Goes Viral Claiming It To Be Of Palestine

Social media users are sharing a disturbing image, where many dead bodies of kids are lying wrapped in white shrouds. The image is being shared in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Netizens are sharing the image with different captions, all insinuating that it is of Palestinian children who have died amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

(Disclaimer: The image is disturbing; hence, we have blurred the image.)

The link to the post can be seen here





The link to the post can be seen here





The link to the post can be seen here

A website, Daily Chhattisgarh, also published the image in an article speaking about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.







Claim:



The viral image of dead children is from the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Google reverse image search and found the same image was uploaded by Alamy.com on August 21, 2013. The image was captioned, "Dead children lie on the ground as Syrian rebels claim they were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces in eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus in Syria on August 21, 2013. The Syrian government has denied the claims from the opposition that it has used chemical weapons. The UN is investigating. UPI/Diaa El Din - Image ID: W0986W







UPI.com, a media site, also published the image on August 27, 2013. According to the report associated with the image, UN weapons inspectors shelved their visit to Syria because of lingering concerns for their safety. The UN weapons inspectors were fired on by gunmen on August 26, 2013, as they tried to visit a Damascus suburb for inspection of alleged chemical weapon attack.





Hence, the viral image is of 2013, Syria, where the pro-Syrian government forces had allegedly launched an attack with chemical agents on civilians.





Many similar old and unrelated photos of dead kids are viral on social media with similar claims:

Image 1:

The Link to the post can be seen here

Fact Check:

On reverse image search, we found that the same image was published on the website Irish Times on May 15, 2018. The image was captioned, "The mother of Leila al-Ghandour, an eight-month-old Palestinian baby who, according to the Palestinian health ministry, died of tear gas inhalation during clashes in east Gaza holds her at the morgue of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images."





Hence, while the image is of Palestine, but the image is of 2018 and not of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Image 2:

The link to the post can be seen here

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was published on a website, Middle East Eye, on February 13, 2015. The image was captioned, "A Palestinian girl mourning her baby brother, who was killed in an Israeli attack in the northern Gaza Strip town of Jabalia, at his funeral on 28 July 2014 (AA)."







Hence, this image is also of Palestine, but the image is of 2018 and not of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

What is happening in Palestine?

Clashes erupted between Israel and Palestine at the beginning of the Holy month of Ramadan when Israeli police placed barriers outside the Old City's Damascus Gate, a popular gathering place after the evening prayers during the holy month. Palestinians removed the barriers, but then the protest escalated. Palestinian families were threatened eviction from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. This conflict has killed over 200 people in Gaza, including 59 children and 10 people in Israel, including two children.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Goes Viral As Palestinians Faking Injuries To Portray Israel In A Bad Light